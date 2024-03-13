Jamie Martin Mann, Ashley Puzemis

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Not So Safe House: Steve, John and Ava bust into the not so safe house looking for Tripp and Ava. Steve jumps on Tripp and John on Wendy to try to revive them. Ava calls 911 as the attempted rescue continues. Ava calls again to demand they come now. Ava begins to pray for Tripp’s life as the ambulance sirens approach. Steve and Rafe arrive and they also call the paramedics.

Ava begs Tripp to come back to her as Harris comforts her. Just then, John says Wendy has a pulse as Steve continues to give Tripp compressions. Steve says he has a pulse and Tripp begins to rouse. Rafe gets a call from Jada and he reports Tripp and Wendy are going to be ok. When he hangs up, Rafe reports Clyde escaped from Statesville.

Horton Square: Sarah and Eric run into each other as she’s going to work, and he’s headed to the gym. They both have some time, and he wants to probe her with questions about comatose states. He asks specifically if a comatose case could impact someone’s memory. Sarah says she’s not a neurologist but it’s possible. He probes more and Sarah says the severity of the memory loss depends upon the type of coma. He thanks her for the information and Sarah exits.

DiMera Mansion – Holly’s Bedroom: Tate doesn’t understand why Holly can’t tell the truth. He wants his life back. Holly knows the drugs weren’t his but can’t admit to EJ and Nicole the drugs were hers. She begs him to make up another story. Holly can’t disappoint her mother as she’s worried she will break down. Tate can’t believe Holly is willing to risk his life so she doesn’t have to confess. Just then, EJ busts in the room and calls the police.

Holly begs EJ to put down the phone and allow them a chance to explain. EJ complies and Tate explains he wanted to see Holly because he was worried about her. EJ goes into the same song and dance about Tate being at fault for what happened to Holly. Tate says he has it all wrong and only says the drugs weren’t his. Just then, Nicole arrives and EJ calls the police again. Despite Holly’s pleas, Nicole also refuses to put a stop to this train wreck. She decides to call Brady and asks him to get their immediately.

Brady arrives and Tate updates him on what’s happening. EJ continues to be annoying by insisting Tate was only trying to get Holly to lie for him. Just then, the police arrive and Tate begs Holly to tell the truth. She bows her head and remains silent as he is arrested yet again. Nicole also stays silent as EJ tells the police to arrest him for breaking and entering. Holly finally yells out that what EJ is saying is not true but then faints. Tate tries to help before EJ pushes him away, sweeps her up in his arms, and exits (ugh!). Tripp is then handcuffed and read his rights.

DiMera Mansion – Holly’s Room: Holly is back in bed annoyed with Nicole and EJ. Holly begs EJ not to send Tate to jail because he didn’t do anything wrong. She tries to push but Nicole and EJ just urge her to shut her eyes. The duo exit leaving Holly to feel loads of guilt for her lack of action… with that she flashes back to all the times she offered Tate drugs and refused to actually tell the truth.

University Hospital – Lobby: Everyone involved with Tripp and Wendy arrive and Rafe calls Jada to say all the staff at Statesville need to be questioned. Ava, Steve, and John wonder why they haven’t heard anything. The trio begin to go at each other when Sarah arrives to say Tripp and Wendy can have visitors. Harris arrives and Sarah tells him to meet her in an exam room.

University Hospital – Tripp’s Room: Ava and Steve arrive to find Tripp awake. He says he’s just glad to be out of the not so safe house and resting in an actual bed. They explain how their lives were saved and embrace their son. Tripp thanks his parents for not giving up on him and Wendy. Ava can’t wait for her son to come home and encourages him to relax. Tripp says his parents can stay as long as they want.

University Hospital – Wendy’s Room: John and Rafe arrive to ask Wendy some questions. She thanks them for saving their lives. Rafe asks if they should contact her parents. Wendy tried to call and left her mom a voicemail. Just then, Harris arrives and Rafe asks if she’s up to discussing what happened. Wendy recalls the events and implicates Officer Goldman in their kidnapping. Rafe wishes he had known sooner about Officer Goldman’s involvement with Clyde. John and Wendy discuss the clue she left in the video Tripp recorded at Officer Goldman’s insistence. While Tripp was talking, Wendy was signing the word “beer” behind him, and John says it’s what led them to the brewery. Rafe wants to blame Ava for Clyde’s escape but Harris wonders if he’s not just jumping to conclusions.

University Hospital – Lobby: Sarah gives Harris prescriptions but also reminds him Xander is sitting in jail for his shooting. Harris says he doesn’t remember who shot him.

John and Steve talk about Wendy and Tripp. Steve thinks they can get more information from the duo after they get some rest. John tells Steve that Rafe is suspicious of Ava. John thinks they made a serious mistake by letting the devil loose.

University Hospital – Tripp’s Room: Sarah arrives and wheels Wendy in to see him. She quickly makes her exit and leaves the duo alone to reconnect. They’re thrilled they made it through their trials and tribulations. With that, they kiss.

Endings

Tate begs Brady to make sure Holly’s ok. He begs to return to the halfway house but Brady says Tate must return to jail. Tate apologizes for his actions before the police lead him away.

Harris hugs Ava and she thanks him for helping Tripp. He thanks Ava for supporting him while he was unconscious, as Rafe told him. Ava thinks he should go home with her and continue to recover. With little resistance, he agrees.

