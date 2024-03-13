J. Eddie Peck Discusses His Return to The Young and The Restless

J. Eddie Peck COURTESY OF J.EDDIE PECK

When The Young and the Restless reached out to J. Eddie Peck to slip back into the role of dashing novelist and professor Cole Howard, who would've thought it would be under these circumstances? Certainly not Peck! Cole's teamed up with his ex-wife Victoria (Amelia Heinle) after finding out their deceased daughter (Hayley Erin) was been manipulated by his aunt (Colleen Zenk) to avenge Cole's dead mom. The actor spoke with Soap Opera Digest and was asked if he had a clue "that it would be for such a huge, far-reaching story."

Peck remarked:

I had no idea. As a matter of fact, a friend said, ‘When you first mentioned this, I thought it might be a day or two. You’re still there?’ [Chuckles] Initially, it was supposed to be a day or two. I’m sure [the writers] had some thoughts [about expanding Cole’s presence] but I didn’t know just how much Cole was included. I’ve never asked! I did not know what lie ahead as far as the storyline, but what I love so much about the storyline is the spinoffs that have come from Jordan and Claire and Cole coming back, certainly with Nikki’s [Melody Thomas Scott] story spinning off as a result of this, this kind of cascading story that happens. I love that! When I see that, it just makes me really think that Josh [Griffith, executive producer/head writer] and the others are really looking at this story and really at how things affect people in real life. There are so many repercussions of things that happen when catastrophic things come into play within people’s lives. The way they have done this has really been cool, and there’s so much they can do with it. No doubt about it, I’m the happiest person in that [studio] building.

Peck also talked about whether or not Cole was rooting for Claire to be his long lost-daughter, saying:

The way I really see Cole is that he wanted a child, and certainly this child with Victoria, so badly that he would take the guilt and the repercussions that came along with that. There was never a time, through all of the turmoil in the beginning, did I ever think that Cole wished that he had not helped bring his child into the world. Feeling responsible? Yes. Feeling guilty? Yes. There is a lot of guilt there, as you have seen, a lot of guilt and regret and questions from both Cole and Victoria, as to how this happened [that Jordan managed to steal the baby]. Even though Cole wasn’t responsible at all, he was a complete victim to Jordan’s scheme. I still think that he feels as though he has to take on some of the responsibility and blame for this. This is the way he deals with it: ‘I should’ve been there. There’s something I missed. I should have never taken my eyes off that maternity ward.’ Never has he wished, ‘I hope this is not my daughter, this evil, horrible person.’ I think that both Cole and Victoria believe that [with] the combination of the two of them, there has to be goodness in this child. She was a victim, too; she was manipulated. Cole never had a shadow of a doubt about his commitment to aiding her and having the belief that she could eventually overcome this.

Meanwhile, what's going on with Cole's romantic life? Viewers can recall he had a brief encounter with two exes at the same time. He said: