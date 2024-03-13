Skip to main content

WATCH: Jon Lindstrom Talks Ace's Adoption and Ex-GH Scribe Michele Val Jean's New Soap (VIDEO)

The actor opened up about his current storyline and joy for his pal
Michael Fairman, Jon Lindstrom

Michael Fairman, Jon Lindstrom

General Hospital star Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/ex-Ryan), whose debut novel was recently published, sat down with Michael Fairman TV. The fan fave discussed Kevin's complicated home life, plus his excitement for a friend's big soap news.

Kevin and Laura (Genie Francis) have taken on raising their adoptive son Ace, who's Kevin's great-nephew and Laura's grandson. Could this new challenge cause issues for the couple? Lindstrom said:

I think, I mean personally, I think he’s going to be okay about it. I think this is—if he hasn’t learned to roll with punches by now, then hang it up and go home. But we just shot some stuff this week along those line. But I will say what could, and probably should, happen is a real-time kind of storyline about grandparents taking in their grandchildren and having to raise them for whatever reason. Because apparently that’s happening more and more. Yeah, Stu Damon [ex-Alan] did that.

He also shared his joy that former GH scribe Michele Val Jean is developing a Black daytime soap for CBS. He dished:

Talk about the geniuses! She is... I mean, I could not be more thrilled for her. She's been working... I've known about this show for a while. I've read the material. We've talked about it, we go back... She read my book early on. So writers try to help each other, really? I think they're the most helpful of all the creative fields.

He noted that Michele penned the original material for Kevin and Ryan. Lindstrom added:

I mean it's huge. it's huge for the medium. It's huge for television. It's huge for writers. It's huge for the audience. It's just huge that this is going forward at this time, right when everybody's scared to death that AI's going to take their job.

Check out the full interview below.

