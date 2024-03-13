Melody Thomas Scott Steven Bergman

Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman, The Young and the Restless) is sharing her thoughts. She reflected on her 45 years on the soap and the changing landscape of daytime in a guest article for Deadline.

Sticking with some tried-and-true methods has proven successful for soaps. Thomas Scott explained:

Anytime the genre has tried to adopt characteristics of other forms of programming (such as extreme pacing), it has learned a painful lesson not to veer too far from the recipe of success for the daytime drama: compelling storytelling with captivating characters who viewers want to invite into their homes five days a week.

As the number of soaps has dwindled, she is proud to keep the genre's legacy alive. The actress said:

Today, four daytime dramas remain, with three of them standing on the shoulders of Bill Bell’s influence and the genius of his wife, Lee Phillip Bell who co-created both Y&R and B&B. I’m proud that Nikki is among the handful of characters created by William J. Bell who are still on the Y&R landscape today. There is no other medium that would have given me the opportunity and good fortune to have the same scene partner, the extraordinary Eric Braeden, for four decades!

She also praised the genre for its continued relevance and connection to viewers, saying: