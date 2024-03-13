Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Victor and Nick Toy With Jordan

The Young and the Restless Recap for March 11, 2024
Eric Braeden, Joshua Morrow

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Jordan is lying on a dirty mattress and suddenly begins to rouse. She asks where she is and sees Victor standing over her who snarkily says she’s in the South of France. He notes they’re in a cozy place – and suddenly Nicholas shows up in the background. Jordan wonders how they knew where she was and Victor pulls out a tracking device. Nicholas pipes up saying he followed Jordan on a parallel route… and then pulls out her gun. Victor follows up warning Jordan not to underestimate him. 

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

