Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1114: The Gates, a New Soap Opera, is in Development!

On episode 1114 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin react to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines.

The DC crew celebrates the news CBS, the NAACP and P&G are developing a new soap opera from Michele Val Jean, who will be showrunner and head writer. The Gates follows the lives of a wealthy Black family residing in a elite gated community. What will the show be about and who should the show cast?

The fallout from Shelia' death continues to reverberate on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Was anyone interested in Ava, Patch and John trying to rescue Tripp and Wendy from Clyde's minions on Days of Our Lives? Is it time for Patch and Kayla to have an adventure instead of Patch and John's team-ups feeling like an episode of The Expendables? What is happening with Everett?

Ava has her groove back on General Hospital. Port Charles finds out Jason is alive. Luke loves that Spinelli and Maxie are getting wonderful scenes.

Jordan is burning her way through Genoa City on The Young and the Restless. Why is it so hard for Josh to find compelling storylines for lead female characters like Sharon, Phyllis, Diane, Ashley and Nikki?

All this and more on episode 1113 of the Daytime Confidential podcast!

