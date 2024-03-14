General Hospital Grad Robyn Bernard Dead at 64

Robyn Bernard

General Hospital alum Robyn Bernard has died at age 64. Per Variety, Bernard, who played singer Terry Brock on GH from 1984 to 1990, died on Tuesday, March 12 in San Jacinto, California.

According to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff's department, she was found in an open field. No cause of death has been announced, and the trade site said that detectives are investigating.

Born on May 26, 1959 in Gladewater, Texas, the brunette started her career as a gospel singer. Besides GH, she guested on TV shows like The Facts of Life and Whiz Kids, among other programs. Bernard also appeared in the Oscar-nominated film Betty Blue. The last role she was credited for came in a 2002 film.

Bernard is survived by sisters Scarlett and Crystal, as well as her father, Jerry Wayne.