Carly says Jason came back as soon as he could and hopes he wasn't put through anything terrible. Drew says she'll always put Jason first and he won't stick around to watch. Carly is upset but Drew says her heart and mind will always be with Jason so he's getting out now.

Carly stops him from leaving and swears she never meant to hurt him. Drew says the second she found out Jason was alive, they were done. Drew says he won't compete with Jason and that he knows when to cut his losses.

Jordan finds Drew boxing his frustrations out in the gym. She says she feels helpless not being able to help in searching for Jason. Drew admits he wants Jason caught which surprises Jordan who thought he would want to protect his brother. Drew says he doesn't know if Jason would shoot Dante or not.

Jordan complains about working for the mayor's office and how she misses working for the police department. She says she's not a quitter and since Anna is commissioner now, she can be more meaningful where she is. Drew thinks they can work together. (Is this supposed to be a chem test? It's better than her and Brick, but where's Zeke?)

Michael updates Willow on Dante's condition. Danny arrives, asking Michael to come with him to the boathouse. Michael is shocked to see Jason who says he wants Danny away from the situation. Danny gets upset Jason doesn't want his help, but Jason reminds him that he's wanted by the police. He says Michael will help him figure out his next steps and begs Danny to leave.

Michael and Danny head back to the gatehouse where Michael asks Willow to help tend to Jason's wound. Willow tends to Jason who tells Michael what happened, and that Hamish was the one who shot Dante. Jason says he did everything he could for Dante but he's the reason Dante was shot in the first place.

Michael goes back to the gatehouse to talk to Danny and is certain Jason has a reason for everything that he's done. Michael promises to give Danny updates but warns him no one can know where Jason is.

Curtis tells Marshall he found the doctor who misdiagnosed him all those years ago. He's retired now and living in a retirement home in Baltimore. Marshall wonders if he can get some answers about himself and Curtis asks if they're pushing too hard.

Marshall says he's been thinking about this for awhile and wants the chance to talk get closure. Selina arrives to speak to Curtis who says they're business relationship is over. He insists he's not interested in what Selina has to say but she says she knows the identity of the person who shot him.

Curtis thinks the information comes with a price, his back room for her poker games. Selina disagrees and tells him Jason was the shooter and he takes orders from Sonny. Marshall can't believe Sonny would want Curtis dead.



Curtis doesn't believe it either, but Selina says Sonny escaped all three attempts on his life unscathed. She says Sonny's long-term plan has been to annex new territory and Jason always works for Sonny. After she leaves, Marshall tells Curtis to continue investigating the shooting and puts the misdiagnosis trip on hold for now. Curtis disagrees and says they need answers so Marshall can live a peaceful life.

Sonny asks Anna if there is any evidence Jason shot Dante. Anna tells him the 911 voice identified Jason as making the call and all they know is Jason tried to save Dante. Sonny says it doesn't prove Jason didn't shoot Dante in the first place. Anna says it could have been the second person, but he's disappeared.

She believes Jason is still alive since they didn't recover his body from the water. Anna warns Sonny not to go after Jason, because he'll do more harm than good. Sonny can't believe he's telling her to find Jason but says he doesn't know who Jason is anymore.

John interrupts Anna's conversation and offers his condolences. Sonny tells him to find the person who shot Dante.

Carly heads to the hospital to check on Dante and Sam says he's critical but stable. She asks about Jason and Carly admits he was at her house last night. Sam asks about the shooting since there is evidence Jason was at the scene, but Carly says he didn't have a chance to tell her about it.

Sam pushes for answers that Carly doesn't have. Sam angrily wonders if her formerly dead ex husband was the one who shot the man that she loves. Carly swears Jason wouldn't shoot Dante. Sam says if it turns out it was Jason, she'll never forgive him. Carly offers to do anything for Sam who tells her if Jason contacts her again, to call the police.

