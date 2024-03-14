Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Lily Returns to an Unexpected Family Gathering

The Young and the Restless Recap for March 13, 2024
On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Daniel, Heather and Lucy are enjoying breakfast. Lucy is telling them about her upcoming prom. She’s on the decorating committee but thinks it would be lame to help plan it and show up without a date. She quickly mentions a boy she might like which leads Daniel to slow her roll. He asks if Lucy is dating Waylan with the good hair. She gets snarky when she indicates she is still without a boyfriend. As Lucy realizes her father is going to be a thorn in her teenage side, Lily returns with groceries in hand. She is clearly taken aback by the unexpected family gathering. 

