On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Bill sits with Luna in her apartment. He promises to let her talk and zip his lips. Luna appreciates his offer but thinks she shouldn’t talk about what she’s feeling. She asks if he would like a drink and Bill wonders if she has any scotch. Luna says her mother doesn’t drink. Bill says he knows as much. He’s never seen her take a drink but knows she likes to relax with her “happy meds.” Luna gives a knowing nod and Bill notices he’s struck a nerve. Luna asks Bill if her mother ever talked to him about her father.

