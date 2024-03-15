DAYS' Greg Vaughan on Personal Medical Drama: "I Truly Feel Like I Work & Live in a Soap Opera!"

Greg Vaughan Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives star Greg Vaughan (Eric) is sharing a scary experience that's dramatic enough for a soap! On Thursday, March 14, the actor posted to Instagram pictures of himself in the hospital, along with a caption explaining what had happened.

He quipped:

Life is like a box of chocolates, “you never know whatcha gonna get!” 😂 I’ve said more than a few times, I truly feel like I work & live in a Soap Opera! 🤪 this trip was nothing short of another great Vaughan adventure! 🤦🏻‍♂️

On a vacation with his sons in Colorado, Vaughan said he began feeling under the weather after the first day. He eventually went to urgent care after his symptoms worsened, where he found out he was dealing with severe altitude sickness. He added:

My Blood Oxygen was at 54% & my lungs were full of fluids! Blood oxygen, also known as oxygen saturation, represents the percentage of hemoglobin in your red blood cells that is carrying oxygen. Most people have an oxygen level of 95-100%….

In a follow-up post, Vaughan shared that he went home from the doctor's office with an oxygen tank. He mused: