Shin’s Boarding House: Ava brings Harris breakfast in bed. Ava updates him on Tripp and Wendy, as well as the search for Clyde. Harris can’t imagine who may have helped Clyde get away. He suspects Stefan but Ava tries to dissuade his interest. Just as they get a little sweet with each other, Steve calls and asks for a meeting at his office. She tells Harris she needs to go with Steve to see Tripp and makes her exit.

Harris knows Ava is up to something. He calls Rafe but is disappointed to learn there are no leads on Clyde’s location. Harris gets frustrated and leaves a message for Stefan warning him to call back or else.

Horton Square: Eli and Julie are catching up. The begin by talking about the house fire and who might be responsible. They hope for the best with the investigation. In the meantime, Eli wants to know about the time capsule. Eli reports Abe is thrilled with regaining his memory and everyone is ecstatic by Paulina’s quickly progressing prognosis.

Eli tells Julie he got a big promotion and will be working with the DOJ and FBI. Julie is disappointed he will be leaving town but is so proud of all he does. She immediately hops up so they can tell Doug the good news.

Kiriakis Mansion: Konstantin and Maggie are chatting it up about the children running around the house and how he always wanted to be a grandfather. Maggie says she’s sorry about his daughter and he says how much he continues to miss her.

Maggie says she has Sarah but focuses on her too much because of the loss of her son and daughter (A Daniel mention can’t be avoided but can we just forget Summer? Also, poor Melissa). Konstantin takes the opportunity to tell Maggie how much he adores her. She appreciates him but just doesn’t feel right being close to a man who’s not Victor. He thinks Victor would want her to be happy.

They discuss Maggie’s history, and she describes growing up on the farm and how she never knew her biological family – other than her last name is Simmons. She wonders if she should get her DNA tested and Konstantin says you never know who you’ll end up related to. They agree you can’t change the past and Konstantin adds sometimes it continues to haunt you.

Just then, Julie and Eli arrive to tell everyone about the promotion. Julie brags on her grandson and Konstantin congratulates him and makes a quick exit. Eli says he and Lani and the kids will be leaving soon and thanks Maggie for her hospitality. Julie wishes him a loving goodbye and Eli makes his exit (that was WAY too quick). Maggie and Julie talk about how hard it is to feel lonely.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Marlena wants to know if John is still having nightmares and he says they’re getting worse.

Brady Pub: Roman thanks Eric for helping Lucas. They move on to discuss Clyde’s escape and how it was impossible for him to do it alone. Marlena and John arrive and the foursome take a seat. They are all gathering to celebrate Abe and Paulina’s recoveries.

The move along to discuss the christening. Marlena would like to host a reception, but Eric says Nicole has it covered. They go on to discuss godparents and Eric says Sloan asked Melinda to be godmother, but he intends to ask Brady to be the godfather. John tries to muster up excitement but his eventful evening has left them without much energy. Just then, Steve arrives and leads John out for the meeting with Ava.

Eric chats with Marlena and Roman about the issues with Sloan related to Jude. He doesn’t know if he’s wrong for being obsessed with the baby or if it’s Sloan being jealous is the issue. Eric thanks them for being wonderful parents.

Black Patch: Ava arrives to find Steve and John. They all discuss Clyde and Officer Goldman. Ava fills them in on what she saw at the airfield and how it’s clear she is his girlfriend. That turn of events wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card. John blames everything on Ava because she double crossed them. Ava tells both Steve and John to come down off their high horses as they lied to her first. Steve and John can’t take the guilt of being responsible for Clyde’s escape. Ava thinks they’re both being holier than thou because they’ve all done bad things. John seems to go into some type of sleepy trance and indicates he’s done REALLY bad things.

Steve and Ava exit to head back to the hospital. John stays behind and calls Konstantin.

Endings

Ava and Steve are walking through Horton Square. She asks what’s wrong with John and he gets evasive. Ava lets it go and they discuss almost losing Tripp (Where is Kayla?). They make nice and Ava exits.

Julie and Maggie catch up. Maggie says she still misses Victor but feels guilty about her budding feelings for Konstantin. Julie thinks there’s no reason Maggie should live out her life alone and thinks Victor would be ok with it.

Ava returns home to find Harris gone.

Marlena needs to get back to the hospital and says goodbye. Outside, she runs into Steve who says they need to have a private chat about John.

Konstantin arrives at Black Patch. John asks him what he knows about his past as his life hasn’t been the same since their last meeting. Konstantin says it’s John who has done things to him.

