Steve Burton

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Kristina can't believe Jason is the prime suspect. Sam says she's trying to process it all, but Kristina expected her to believe it's all a mistake. Sam tells Kristina that Jason went to Carly's the night of the shooting but didn't tell her if he shot Dante. She says she's afraid Jason did it.

Danny shows up, saying Yuri dropped him off. Sam says she's losing her mind with worry and the one thing keeping her sane is the kids are safe at the mansion. Kristina steps in and reminds Sam that Danny might be upset since Jason is wanted in Dante's shooting.

Sam says she doesn't know where Jason has been or why he would let everyone think he was dead. She says Jason is drawn to danger, but Danny thinks his father has a reason. Kristina says Jason isn't guilty until he's found to be so, and he is the only one who can give them any answers. Sam says they'll have to wait until Dante wakes up to find out what happened. She asks Danny to go back to the Quartermaine’s and stay out of trouble.

Molly tells Anna the DA's office is looking for information on the shootings. Anna says Jason is the prime suspect, but she doesn't believe he shot Dante. The two discuss the 911 call and how Jason's voice indicates he tried to save Dante. Molly's theory is Dante was pursuing Jason, who shot him before realizing it was Dante and then tried to save him.

Anna doesn't want to believe it but admits she has a conflict of interest when it comes to Jason. Molly also admits she's not sure she can be impartial and tells Anna if this was three years ago, she would believe in Jason's innocence. Anna believes Jason survived the jump into the river since he hasn't washed ashore. She's certain he's injured and holed up somewhere or has taken off again.

Drew tells Willow he and Carly broke up because she's determined to believe that Jason is innocent of shooting Dante. Drew says Carly made him happy but now that Jason's back, he's her first priority. He says as soon as there is a crisis Carly would have run to Jason.

Michael checks in on Jason with a change of clothes and is surprised by the tattoos on Jason's arm. Michael asks where he has been. Jason says when the tunnel collapsed, he found a different way out and there were two gunmen waiting for him. He was taken prisoner, flown out of Greece and ended up in a windowless room. He says a man wanted him to do a job and had leverage to force him to agree, but he can't tell Michael what that was.

Michael asks what the job was, and Jason says he's been working as a private military contractor, a mercenary. He says he got to PC and was working with Hamish, but when he found out the target was Sonny, he made sure Hamish missed. Michael asks if Jason would have come back if Sonny hadn’t been the target. Jason says the job he was given isn't done and if he doesn't finish it, something bad will happen.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Sonny Agrees to Let Anna Search for Jason

Sonny admits to Lois he's scared Dante won't make it. Lois says he can lean on her and can tell her anything. Sonny says he'll never forgive Jason if he was the one to shoot Dante and tells her about the drone footage of Jason on the roof with another shooter. Lois questions why Jason would be trying to kill him, and Sonny says maybe Jason has forgotten how to be loyal to him.

Sonny says Carly and Jason got married while he was in Nixon Falls and he was last to know they had fallen in love. He says it broke his trust. Sonny continues saying Dante has been the only one loyal to him in the past two years. He's upset the last thing he said to Dante was “'stop being in my way.” Lois reassures him and says he's not responsible for everyone's choices.

John stops by to ask Carly for her help proving Jason is innocent. Carly says Jason isn't reckless or stupid, and wouldn't randomly shoot someone or shoot a cop. She says Jason wouldn't shoot Dante since he's helping raise Jason's son. John thinks that's a motive for murder but Carly doesn't believe it. She says there is no proof Jason is guilty and plenty proving he tried to help Dante.

John wonders how she knows this information. Carly blusters her way through the story, mentioning how Josslyn and Dex found Dante already tended to by Jason. Carly points out the other shooter could have been the one who shot Dante. John asks why Jason ran instead of waiting for the paramedics. He says Jason didn't know there were cameras in the warehouse and his face would be shown. John says Jason thought no one would know he had returned and would be gone again if he hadn't been shot. Carly gets angry and kicks him out.

Jason has a memory of being in a holding cell at FBI headquarters where John paid him a visit. John has a recording proving RICO violations carrying a twenty-year sentence.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!