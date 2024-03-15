Michael Mealor

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Kyle, Summer, Victoria and Claire are at Crimson Lights. Kyle thinks it’s unbelievable Summer has a new cousin she never knew. Just then, Harrison walks up and hands Claire a drawing. He runs out when he sees Ashley. Kyle finds it very strange when she asks Harrison what grade he’s in and comments on how big he’s gotten… as if she hasn’t seen him in a long time. Kyle asks if everything is ok and Ashley quickly makes her exit.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Lily Returns to an Unexpected Family Gathering



Next Week

Billy finds Ashley acting very strangely at Society

Summer tells Kyle she’s going to do some digging on Claire.

Nikki, Victoria and Claire arrive to confront Jordan

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip tomorrow and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!