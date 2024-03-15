Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Kyle Observes Ashley’s Strange Behavior

The Young and the Restless Recap for March 15, 2024
On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Kyle, Summer, Victoria and Claire are at Crimson Lights. Kyle thinks it’s unbelievable Summer has a new cousin she never knew. Just then, Harrison walks up and hands Claire a drawing. He runs out when he sees Ashley. Kyle finds it very strange when she asks Harrison what grade he’s in and comments on how big he’s gotten… as if she hasn’t seen him in a long time. Kyle asks if everything is ok and Ashley quickly makes her exit. 

Next Week

  • Billy finds Ashley acting very strangely at Society
  • Summer tells Kyle she’s going to do some digging on Claire.
  • Nikki, Victoria and Claire arrive to confront Jordan

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip tomorrow and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

