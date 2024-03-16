Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Johnny and Chanel Consummate Their Marriage

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of March 18-22, 2024
Carson Boatman, Raven Bowens

Carson Boatman, Raven Bowens

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo: 

Johnny (Carson Boatman) tells Chanel (Raven Bowens) there’s one thing they haven’t done together as husband and wife… before they hit the sheets in a room at the Salem Inn.

Xander (Paul Telfer) is out of lockup and ready to hit the sheets with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) .

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Abe and Paulina are Visited by a Familiar Angel

Sloan tells Nicole (Arianne Zucker) she will NOT be coming to her son’s christening.

John (Drake Hogestyn) confronts Steve (Stephen Nichols) saying he knows he killed Katarina and is FURIOUS that Steve purposely kept the truth to himself.

Harris (Steve Burton) tells Stefan (Brandon Barash), in front of Ava (Tamara Braun), he shot him twice and left him for dead. Stefan tries to tell Harris the dirty nasty things Ava was doing with him before the shooting. Just then, Ava knocks Stefan upside the head. 

Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!

