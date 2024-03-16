Nancy Lee Grahn

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Nina is not happy with Alexis’ piece on the shooting on the docks as it made Sonny look bad. She doesn't want Sonny to think it came from her, but Alexis tells her to stop antagonizing her. Gregory arrives with an article he's written, and Nina bad mouths it until Alexis kicks her out.

Alexis apologizes for Nina's behavior, but Gregory agrees the piece needs work and agrees to revise it. Gregory heads over to Finn to ask him to type up the revised piece. Later, Finn makes a call to a medical friend to discuss Gregory's case.

Diane complains to Alexis about an article saying she's shacking up with Robert. Alexis says Nina is the publisher who hired the gossip columnist. Alexis tells her Nina doesn't want them writing anything about Sonny, which makes Diane happy. Alexis complains more and says she would become a lawyer for free if it would get her out of The Invader. Diane asks Alexis to come work with her as her partner, but Alexis reminds her she's been disbarred. Diane thinks she can get it overturned.

Kevin tries to do a psychological evaluation on Heather, but she's distracted by how much he looks like Ryan. Kevin tells the others he couldn't give a proper diagnosis, but Robert wants Heather transferred today. Portia has Heather's MRI results and tells them she's not going anywhere. The specialist tells them Heather has cobalt poisoning from her degrading hip replacement. He says it could also cause behavioral issues and wants the hip replaced right away.

Robert is less than sympathetic, but Portia says if they fail to treat, they could be liable. Portia explains the diagnosis to Heather and Dr. Enock tells her about the new surgery and the risks. Heather gets confused and asks Laura to help figure out what he's saying. Laura, as the closest relative, is Heather's medical proxy and tells her she should do the surgery.

Dex is packing up his apartment while an annoyed Josslyn refuses to help him. She doesn't want him to leave and the two make out like bunnies. Afterwards, Dex says he has to leave because he's afraid of who he's becoming because of Sonny. Nina comes knocking on the door looking for Dex to ask him to tell Sonny she wasn't responsible for the article.

Nina spots all the boxes and asks if Dex is going somewhere with Sonny as his guard. Josslyn says Dex is finished with Sonny. She and Nina go a couple of rounds until Nina brings up that time Dex was going to kill Cyrus on Sonny's orders.

Curtis has a physical therapy session and discusses finding Dr. Braddock with Marshall. He asks what Marshall is planning on saying to Dr. Braddock when he confronts him. Marshall mentions the pills he was given that made him stiff.



Stella asks Kevin if he ever heard of a psychiatrist named Braddock. Stella interrupts the Ashford men to tell them she found out Dr. Braddock died in December. Marshall complains to Kevin about being misdiagnosed. Kevin says it was likely because he was a young, angry, poor, black man.

