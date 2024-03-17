Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Hope Answers Thomas' Proposal

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 18-22, 2024
Annika Noelle

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Hope’s (Annika Noelle) next move causes family chaos.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) tries to intervene with Liam (Scott Clifton) about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Luna (Lisa Yamada) tells Bill (Don Diamont) how much it impacts her to not know her father.

Hope answers Thomas’ proposal.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Visions of Sheila Cause Finn to Lose Control

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is FURIOUS with Hope.

Poppy (Romy Park) goes to Finn (Tanner Novlan) for help.

The animosity between Steffy and Hope is at an all time high.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

