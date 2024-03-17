Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Xander Makes Bail and Heads Home to Sarah

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of March 18-22, 2024
Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives

Paul Telfer

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Ava (Tamara Braun) discovers Stefan (Brandon Barash) plugged Harris (Steve Burton).

Xander (Paul Telfer) makes bail and heads home to Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Victoria.

Konstantin (John Kapelos) jogs Theresa’s (Emily O'Brien) memory about snatching the Kiriakis fortune.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Tate Surprises Holly by Showing up at Her Window

John (Drake Hogestyn) decides to officially confess to Katarina’s murder.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) suspects Holly (Ashley Puzemis) is lying.

Stefan turns himself in.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_1801
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Alice Horton’s House is on Fire!

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0909
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Marlena and John Celebrate Their Anniversary

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0736
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Holly Confides in Kristen About Her Feelings for Johnny

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2924
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Brady and Theresa Catch Fire

By Joshua BaldwinComment