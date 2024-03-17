Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of March 18-22, 2024

Paul Telfer

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Ava (Tamara Braun) discovers Stefan (Brandon Barash) plugged Harris (Steve Burton).

Xander (Paul Telfer) makes bail and heads home to Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Victoria.

Konstantin (John Kapelos) jogs Theresa’s (Emily O'Brien) memory about snatching the Kiriakis fortune.

John (Drake Hogestyn) decides to officially confess to Katarina’s murder.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) suspects Holly (Ashley Puzemis) is lying.

Stefan turns himself in.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!