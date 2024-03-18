B&B's Delon de Metz on Zende's Night With Luna: "It’s a Series of Unfortunate Events"

Delon de Metz Steven Bergman

Zende (Delon de Metz) is dealing with a lot over on The Bold and The Beautiful! He slept with his cousin RJ's (Joshua Hoffman) girlfriend Luna (Lisa Yamada) without realizing Luna was under the influence of her mother's "mints." But how is the designer feeling now, and where does responsibility lie? de Metz delved into these questions, and more, with The TV Watercooler.

Both Zende and Luna had their faculties impaired that night, albeit in different ways. de Metz explained:

And then when you get to it, he’s drinking. She’s high on these mints. Right? And then this 20-something-year-old guy comes in and sees her in his bed after he invited her over and she says, 'I’ve been waiting for you!' How do you assign blame? How do you assign blame to any of the parties involved? And even with those mints lying around. It’s a series of unfortunate events.

After, Zende also requested Luna leave RJ to get with him. Is that justified? de Metz opined:

I think Zende is plot-committed at this point. There’s no going back. Zende does have feelings for Luna and those feelings for her were accelerated by the evening they spent together. He’s going to take the shot.

If the truth about Zende and Luna comes out, Zende might be afraid that his relatives will side with Forrester golden boy RJ. de Metz explained: