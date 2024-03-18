Skip to main content

Tamron Hall Show Achieves Notable Highs Among Women 18-49 and Women 25-54

Tamron Hall is keeping up its strong performance. For the week ending Feb. 26, the talk show, which has recently achieved gains in important demographics, grew by double digits week to week in two key demos (Women 18-49 and Women 25-54), per an ABC press release.

In addition, the chatfest experienced the biggest weekly gains among daytime talk shows, whether network or syndicated, in those two demos. Among Women 25-54, Tamron experienced an 11% bump, and it also received a 22% bump with Women 18-49. 

Finally, Tamron Hall hit its best numbers since the week of May 8, 2023 among Women 18-49. The program also scored an eight-week high among Women 25-54, its best since the week of Jan. 1, 2024.

