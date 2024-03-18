Y&R's Amelia Heinle Previews Newman Women's Showdown With Jordan

Amelia Heinle Steven Bergman

Now that Jordan (Colleen Zenk) has been captured on The Young and the Restless, her victims want to get their two cents in. Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Claire (Hayley Erin) are determined to confront the baddie. But will things go as expected? Heinle teased what's to come in a Soap Opera Digest interview.

In order to get some sort of resolution with her trauma, Nikki tells Victor (Eric Braeden) she wants to spend some face to face with Jordan. Understandably, Victor isn't for it, and the two face off. However, Victoria and Claire agree with the blonde socialite. Heinle said:

During this conversation, Victor sees that all of the woman feel quite strongly about meeting with Jordan. They plead their case that they need to do this so they can move on. Victor finally understands their logic and agrees to let the woman meet with Jordan one last time.

The Newman patriarch agrees, but on one condition: that he accompanies his wife, daughter, and granddaughter. Heinle explained:

Nikki leads the charge in telling Victor that Jordan needs to see the woman standing strong without his protection. Victor reluctantly agrees but insists on having a member of his security team accompany the women during their visit.

Once the three generations of Newman ladies actually visit Jordan at the warehouse, though, the meeting might not go as planned. Heinle mused: