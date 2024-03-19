Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Steffy Tells Thomas to Ditch Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for March 19, 2024
On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: 

Hope is with Brooke and in tears after rejecting Thomas’ proposal.

Thomas tells Steffy he doesn’t understand what he did wrong and why Hope rejected his proposal. Steffy assures him that he didn’t do anything wrong as it’s all Hope’s issue. Steffy does everything but say, “I told you so.” She’s not surprised by Hope’s response. She thinks being involved with Hope will only cause him pain and heartache. Steffy goes on to say Hope has repeatedly disappointed him and he needs to move on. 

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Thomas Wants Hope to be His Wife

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps

