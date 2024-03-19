Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope is with Brooke and in tears after rejecting Thomas’ proposal.

Thomas tells Steffy he doesn’t understand what he did wrong and why Hope rejected his proposal. Steffy assures him that he didn’t do anything wrong as it’s all Hope’s issue. Steffy does everything but say, “I told you so.” She’s not surprised by Hope’s response. She thinks being involved with Hope will only cause him pain and heartache. Steffy goes on to say Hope has repeatedly disappointed him and he needs to move on.

