Drake Hogestyn

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Eric and Sloan’s Digs: Eric put Jude to sleep and Sloan wants to talk about the christening reception. She wants to move it to the pub as she’s afraid Eric’s family will feel slighted. Eric reminds her about Nicole’s offer of the mansion and wonders Sloan’s motivations. She doesn’t understand why Eric ever agreed to Nicole’s offer. Just as Eric gets belligerent, Brady arrives and Sloan storms out.

Eric makes excuses for Sloan and moves along to discuss the christening. He asks Brady if he will be Jude’s godfather. Brady is honored but turns him down since he’s been such a failure as a father. Eric defends his parenting but Brady provides all kinds of recent reasons he shouldn’t be anywhere near another kid. Eric says he knows he would do anything for his own children and is certain he would do the same for Jude. Eric asks one more time and Brady gives in.

They move along to discuss Holly and how she doesn’t seem to remember anything about the events of New Year’s Eve. He’s worried Tate will continue to pay for a crime he didn’t commit.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: John is furious with Steve for lying to him all these years and for telling Marlena about Konstantin’s daughter. Marlena defends Steve’s actions and Steve still wonders if John was actually responsible for Katarina’s death.

Marlena tries to reason with John who is unmoved. He has decided to turn himself in for his crime. Marlena and Steve can’t imagine what he would say as no one knows the details, along with the fact that it was decades ago and in another country. John is too busy thinking about what a monster he is to listen.

Marlena reminds him of the times she committed atrocities when things were out of her control. John now deserves the grace he has afforded her over the years. He can’t accept anything she’s saying and admits he recently did something awful by helping Clyde escape. Steve explains what happened and, in the process, throws Ava under the bus.

Shin Boarding House: Harris returns saying he had things to do. He follows up asking Ava the last time she spoke with Stefan, as he’s nowhere to be found. Ava does think it’s strange she hasn’t heard from him and lies when she wonders if he had anything to do with Clyde’s escape. Harris thinks it’s all too likely he was involved. She playfully scolds him for running around town when he should be resting and suggests he get right to bed.

DiMera Mansion: EJ happily pours a drink when Stefan emerges from the tunnels. EJ fills him in on Harris’ visit, including how he remembers Stefan shot him. EJ promises to remain true to their deal, saying tonight will be Stefan’s last as a DiMera. His passport and travel plans have been secured for the next day. Stefan is surprised by the quickness of the move. EJ says with Clyde on the loose and Harris on his tail, a quick exit to North Korea, Siberia, or Afghanistan was the only option. Stefan is dismayed to realize he’s put his life in EJ’s hands.

Stefan wants to say goodbye to Gabi but EJ thinks it would be signing his death sentence. EJ says he’ll tell Gabi he’s starting over without her. Stefan begs him to relay his love for her. EJ ignores him and moves on to relay he’ll be riding in the trunk of a car when he leaves. Stefan becomes furious as EJ calmly holds the upper hand. With that, EJ tells him to get back to the tunnels to keep from being discovered.

Horton Square: Sloan runs into a hungover Leo. She’s annoyed he got blitzed with her money. Leo is only impatient he hasn’t received his weekly stipend. She hands him a check and says he ran out of money because he bought a suit for the christening. Sloan informs him there will be no invitation. Leo lets her know he will definitely be at the christening. Sloan doesn’t understand why he would want to be there, and Leo reminds her about his connection to baby Jude. Further, he’s going to use the event as a part of his Lady Whistleblower column.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Konstantin Tells John He Murdered Katarina

Endings

Leo says he will be at the christening and if she tries to throw him out, he’ll out her secret.

Eric thinks Holly may just be confused. Brady thinks she’s putting her selfish needs ahead of Tate’s. Eric says he thought Holly was hiding something and promises to talk with her again.

Steve apologizes for not telling John what happened with Katarina. John thinks Steve knew exactly what he was doing. Marlena interjects asking him to promise he won’t turn himself in until they’ve had time to consider their options.

Harris and Ava bask in the afterglow of their sexy time. They say how much they missed each other which prompts Ava to flashback to her time with Stefan. Just then, a knock at the door reveals Stefan. Harris walks out and fingers Stefan as the man who shot him.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!