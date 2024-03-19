Amanda Setton

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Josslyn seeks comfort from Carly and tells her about the breakup and says Dex is not the person she thought he was. She tells Carly how he was going to kill Cyrus on Sonny's orders, but Cyrus was an old man and it would have been premeditated murder. Carly defends Dex and tells Josslyn not to be naive about his job.

Josslyn says she never considered the sweet guy she loves could kill someone. Carly regrets forcing Dex to continue working for Sonny. Josslyn asks if Jason used to kill for Sonny, but Carly claims he never told her. Josslyn pushes prompting Carly to ask what she wants to hear. Josslyn says she wants her mother to admit killing people for no reason is wrong. Carly accuses Josslyn of asking questions she doesn't want to know the answers to.

Carly says Josslyn doesn't know why Dex or Jason made the choices they did and it's not that simple. Carly says she trusts Jason and he only killed those who would have killed him first. Josslyn starts to second guess herself, but Carly said she spared both of them a lot of misery.

Dex goes to the PCPD and tells Anna he wants to confess to the attempted murder of Cyrus. He explains to Anna that Michael hired him to infiltrate Sonny's organization to get evidence and then changed his mind. Dex says the job changed to protecting Sonny when he was in over his head but also to continue follow his orders. Anna asks if he got anything incriminating and Dex tells her about the illegal arms with Pikeman.

Dex tells Anna that Sonny wanted Cyrus dead so he couldn't press charges and how he tried to talk Sonny out of it. He says he was prepared to kill Cyrus in the hospital but then Sonny showed up and stopped him at the last minute. Anna says Dex will incriminate himself as well as Sonny, but Dex says he's willing to pay for it. Anna says he has no proof, and it would be his word against Sonny, who would have him killed. Dex says he'll risk it, but she says she won't and tells him this conversation never happened. Dex tells her to keep him in mind if she ever needs help taking Sonny down.

Sonny tells Kristina that Dante is still on life support with no signs of waking up. The two talk about Dante and how great a man he is. Sonny blames himself but Kristina refuses to hear it. She says Sonny always keeps her grounded and she wouldn't change anything about him. Natalia interrupts to talk to Kristina.

Natalia says she wasn't ready to find out Kristina and Blaze were dating. Sonny doesn't understand why Natalia is having a hard time, and she asks if he was always ok having a gay daughter. Sonny says you can't make your kids be who you want them to be as it's their life to live.

Willow eavesdrops while Jagger gets an update from Liz about Dante. He then asks to speak to her about Jason. Jagger says the FBI and PCPD are still trying to find Jason and asks if she's heard from him. Liz says she hasn't, but Jagger continues to push about her loyalties. Liz says if it turns out Jason shot Dante all that matters to her is the law. Jagger tells Liz if she's harboring Jason she could face federal charges.

Danny stops by to see Jason and complains to him about school and talks about football and fast cars. Willow shows up and sends Danny back up to the house. Willow changes Jason's dressing and tells him not to push himself or he'll set his recovery back. Jason notices she's a little off, so Willow chastises him for involving Danny. Willow says Jagger is looking for him and Danny will be in trouble if it's found out he helped Jason. He swears he wouldn't put Danny in danger and will make sure none of them get into trouble for helping him.

Aiden stops by to talk to Liz and says he's worried about Jake, because he believes Jason is the one who shot Dante. Liz promises to talk to Jake, but Aiden says he won't discuss it with her because he thinks she'll defend Jason. Liz swears she won't let Jason's sins crush Jake.

Jagger shows up at the mansion with questions for Danny about Jason. Danny swears he hasn't seen or heard from his father. Jagger thinks it's weird they haven't been in contact, but Danny claims Jason isn't here for him. Brook Lynn interrupts, sending Danny away and chastises Jagger for talking to Danny without a parent present. She tells him to leave, so he apologizes before heading out. Brook Lynn warns Danny never to talk to police without a lawyer and gives him the Quartermaine family lawyer's phone number.

Anna shows up at Jagger's office door with a bottle of alcohol.

