Marshall admits he was a young, poor, black man who was also angry, and Kevin agrees that's why he was misdiagnosed. Kevin says Dr. Braddock wasn't the only one with those beliefs and if you didn't fall into the correct category, you presented a problem. Kevin mentions the medication could also have caused symptoms. He says there is shame in the medical profession.

Stella complains about the hardships she's seen in the medical profession as a social worker and patient advocate. Kevin figures an apology from him is meaningless, but Marshall disagrees and is grateful to him. Kevin offers to be there to listen if Marshall needs to discuss it further.

Marshall tells Curtis that Irene would want him to forgive Dr. Braddock. He says he'll turn into a hateful person if he continues to hate the doctor. Marshall says Dr. Braddock is dead but he's here with his family.

Sonny sits and talks to Dante and tells him not to give up. Tracy stops by for an update for Olivia and Sam who she says are at the house resting.

Tracy runs into Stella who reminds her that she's overdue for her annual exam. Tracy makes excuses which angers Stella even more because Tracy's white privileged ass is refusing to get her exam. Tracy yells at Stella than apologizes for being rude and Stella accepts the apology.

Diane and Alexis discuss the hows and whys of her disbarment. Diane wonders why Alexis never defended herself, but Alexis says it was all true. Diane pushes so Alexis says she thought she had nothing to fight for. Diane makes a call and tells Alexis she needs to file an appeal with the appellate court.

Nina tells Josslyn that Dex was in Cyrus's room in scrubs and reassures her that she's smart enough to figure out why he was there. After Nina leaves Dex admits to Josslyn that Sonny told him to go to the hospital to kill Cyrus. Josslyn is shocked when Dex says he was going to do it before Sonny stopped him and she says she doesn't know who he is anymore.

Dex says it was a test and if he hadn't done it, he would have been the one eliminated. Josslyn says she never thought he would cross that line, but Dex dismisses it since it was Cyrus. Josslyn says she hates Cyrus, but he was a defenseless old man in a hospital and can't believe Dex would be okay with killing him. Dex says he's killed before, but Josslyn says she's not okay with this and can't do this anymore.

Lois checks in on Olivia who's not sure if she should be relieved there is no word on Dante, The two discuss Dante's childhood and how much of a rebel he was. They talk about the upcoming wedding and Lois admits she's worried about Brook Lynn marrying a cop.

Ava notices Trina's trying to distract herself and promises it will take time to get over what happened. Nina shows up to talk to Ava and complains about the article on Sonny and how she would have stopped the story. Nina's upset she's being pushed aside when Sonny needs her most and asks for Ava's help. Nina's desperate to support Sonny and thinks he'll listen to Ava.

A crying Josslyn heads to the gallery to cry on Trina's shoulders. She says she hopes Dex leaves town and never comes back. Josslyn says she can't live with the things that Dex is willing to do. Meanwhile, Dex makes a call to the police non-emergency number.

Ava heads to the hospital to check on Sonny and offers to sit with him for a bit.

