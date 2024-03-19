Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Billy Checks in With Ashley

The Young and the Restless Recap for March 18, 2024
On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Billy and Ashley are chatting at Society. Billy asks how Ashley is doing and she says everything’s good… and wonders why he’s asking. Billy says she’s hit some rough patches lately. He’s her brother and wants to make sure she’s ok. He gets to the point and asks if she’s completely done with Tucker. In an adolescent tone, Ashley calls Tucker a “jerk” but notes she’s “totally over him.” She says, “and so is…” but stops short before finishing the sentence. Billy pushes wanting to know to whom she was referring. 

