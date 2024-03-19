Melody Thomas Scott, Amelia Heinle, Hayley Erin, Colleen Zenk

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Jordan is close to passing out when she looks at Claire in disbelief. She can’t believe her grand niece has no final words for her after all the sacrifices she made. With that, she falls on the bed and passes out. Claire is somewhat freaked out and Victoria thinks they should do something to help Jordan. Nikki says they didn’t do anything to hurt Jordan as she swallowed the poison of her own accord. Claire wonders if, after everything she’s done to them, Jordan deserves to live.

