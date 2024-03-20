B&B's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Previews Steffy vs. Hope Showdown Over Thomas

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Annika Noelle

The Bold and the Beautiful's Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is irate over Hope (Annika Noelle) turning down her brother Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) proposal. After all, the designer's heart now appears to be broken. MacInnes Wood previewed the confrontation to come between longtime rivals Steffy and Hope over this issue to Soaps.com.

MacInnes Wood shared:

Steffy is beyond angry at Hope for leading Thomas on and making him think he had a chance with her. I mean, how dare she? Steffy called it! And she’s going to let Hope, and anyone else who will listen, know how she feels about Hope breaking Thomas’ heart!

In the mind of the Forrester Creations co-head honcho, this is just part for the course for Hope. MacInnes Wood said in character:

The Logan women are always up to absolutely no good!

Could Steffy give Hope the heave-ho from Forrester? JMW contemplated the idea, saying: