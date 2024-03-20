Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Steffy and Hope are going at it over Thomas at Forrester Creations. Steffy says she knows Hope’s game. Hope counters saying Steffy knows nothing about her relationship with Thomas. Steffy thinks she’s playing with her brother’s emotions by turning down his proposal but also continuing on with their relationship. She thinks Hope is being cruel and heartless as she should remember how Thomas struggled with his obsessive tendencies. Hope finds it humorous how Steffy thinks what’s best for Thomas is to get away from her. Steffy thinks it’s best for her brother to be done with Hope once and for all.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Steffy Tells Thomas to Ditch Hope

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!