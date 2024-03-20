Tamara Braun, Steve Burton

Salem PD – Interrogation Room: Xander tells Sarah that Justin got him out on bail. They embrace and kiss thinking about his return home.

University Hospital – Paulina’s Room: Johnny, Chanel, and Abe are gushing over Paulina’s amazing recovery. Paulina says her family’s support made all the difference. She worries Chanel and Johnny haven’t had any time to spend together as newlyweds. With that, the duo hug Paulina and exit.

Abe and Paulina celebrate both of their recoveries and talk about their return to living together. Just then, Roman and Kate arrive. They are thrilled with Paulina’s recovery and the return of Abe’s memory. Kate asks about Paulina’s recovery as she wonders how she’s suddenly ok and no longer in need of a transplant. Paulina explains about Abe putting his hand over her heart, the white light, and her healing. Abe steps up and says it was the same time he got his memory back. With that, Abe and Roman head off to get coffee and leave Paulina and Kate to catch up.

Paulina and Kate have a conversation about how neither of them thought they were good matches for their men. They exchange silly stories when Paulina says she’s grateful for her recovery and is amazed by how strong her heart feels. They both appreciate each other as friends as neither of them have a good gossipy girlfriend in Salem.

University Hospital – Lobby: Abe and Roman reminisce about the “old days.” Abe decides to tell Roman about Angel Lexie. He says when Paulina was dying they say Lexie in the white light. They both thought Lexie was taking her home to glory, but that’s when her heart started beating again and Abe regained his memory.

Shin Boarding House: Ava answers the door to find a frantic Stefan. Harris pops out of the bedroom and names Stefan as his shooter. Stefan tries to explain when Ava slaps him across the face. Harris jumps in and gets on Ava, saying the whole mess could have been avoided if she had simply told him the truth.

Stefan cuts for Ava but she says they should have trusted Harris and alls well that ends well. Harris goes OFF on Stefan which prompts him to reveal his drunken tryst with Ava. She tries to explain but Harris doesn’t seem to care… he blames Stefan for everything. Stefan says he’ll take Ava down if he’s implicated in helping Clyde. Harris says Stefan will take the fall for everything or he will implicate him in the shooting.

Harris says he doesn’t care about the actual facts of the situation with Clyde. Stefan has until tomorrow morning to admit to everything and turn himself in or he’ll be implicated in the attempted murder of a police officer. With that, Stefan exits.

Horton Square: Chanel and Johnny are discussing their wedding in Paulina’s hospital room. They think it was wonderful to have so little stress with such a simple wedding. Johnny says they never got to have their first dance as husband and wife. They decide to enjoy their dance in the square. The duo go on to discuss their lack of a honeymoon and decide to head over to the Salem Inn.

Xander and Sarah’s Apartment: Xander is thrilled to be home. Sarah says they will go first thing in the morning to retrieve Victoria from Maggie. The duo proceeds to shed some clothes and hit the couch.

Sarah awakens on the couch and finds Xander sitting at the table. She goes over to him and he says he’s worried because he still has very serious pending charges. He’s thrilled to be home but is scared to death to have it all ripped away.

Salem Inn: Johnny and Chanel quickly check in, hit the room and get down to business.

Endings

Abe and Roman return to find Paulina and Kate chit chatting. They all get giggly and decide to get together after she’s released.

Johnny and Chanel bask in their afterglow and he wonders if they should just stay their for a few days.

Sarah tells Xander there’s light at the end of the tunnel. He wonders what he did to deserve her.

Ava tells harris nothing she did with Stefan meant anything.

Stefan arrives at the Brady Pub to find it closed. Stefan’s frustrated he takes the blame for everything while “he” gets away scot-free…

