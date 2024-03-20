Eva LaRue

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Tracy finds James hanging out at the stables with Cody and when she gets into an argument with Cody, James is quick to defend him. Cody tells Tracy that James knows he's concerned about Dante, so he's been keeping Cody company. Tracy softens towards both of them.

Chase shares his concerns about Dante with Brook Lynn and the two share a hug. Chase blames himself for not going to the pier with Dante, but Brook Lynn says he did his job. He wonders if he shouldn't be a cop anymore, but Brook Lynn uses reverse psychology, telling him to quit and revive his singing career. Chase realizes what she's doing and agrees he's better at being a cop.

Brook Lynn complains to Chase about John interrogating Danny which surprises him. He's not happy when Brook Lynn says she threatened to sue John and take his badge. Chase points out to her threatening a federal agent is a federal crime and in the future she should play nice.

Alexis tells Molly that Diane is trying to get her license back and has filed a motion in the court of appeals. Molly tells her not to do it because she worries Alexis will fall off the wagon again. She says getting her license back is a long shot and questions why Alexis would put herself through that. Alexis says she's missing a part of her and wants it back. She thinks if there is a chance, she needs to try so Molly agrees to support her. Molly begs her to stay the course, and not drink, no matter what happens. Alexis can only promise to .

Natalia complains to Sonny parenting is complicated and the two discuss Blaze and Kristina. Natalia mentions being Blaze's manager but didn't see what Linc was doing and regrets not protecting her. Sonny asks if that's why she's trying to control Blaze now. He tells her about trying to control Kristina as a teenager and how he decided he needed to let her make her own decisions.

Kristina and Sonny discuss Natalia and she decides she'll tell Blaze about their meeting. Kristina says she is grateful for how Sonny accepted her when she came out, but he says it hurts a little to know she didn't think he would. He promises he'll always be there for her.

Nina summons Valentin to complain Alexis is not doing her job and is trying to get the gossip columnist to quit. Nina tells him about the damaging article on Sonny, but Valentin thinks Alexis went too easy on him. Nina worries Sonny will think she's lashing out at him through The Invader and is upset she can't control anything. Valentin wonders why she's continuing to torture herself to get into Sonny's good graces. He says it breaks his heart to see her fighting for Sonny when he's not worthy of her. Valentin says she needs to remember who she really is, a survivor and a rule breaker.

Anna admits to John she wasn't seeing Sonny clearly and owes him an apology. John says he hasn't been professional, either, when it comes to Sonny. Anna says she sees Sonny clearly now and knows exactly who he is. John asks her why now and why she had a blindspot for Sonny. Anna says Sonny was there for Robin when Stone was dying, and she wasn't.

Anna's upset she wasn't there for Robin during that time and how Sonny supported her. John says Sonny was more of a brother to Stone than he was, which is another reason why he hates Sonny. Anna says she convinced herself Sonny was a better man than he is, and she relied on him sometimes.

Anna says her eyes are now open and while John agrees, he knows he has to protect Sonny from whatever person is trying to kill him. John tells her about speaking to Danny without his parents present and how Brook Lynn stormed in. Both admit today wasn't their finest day as cops and drink to their regret.

