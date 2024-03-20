Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Nikki and Victoria Embrace Claire as a Newman

The Young and the Restless Recap for March 20, 2024
Melody Thomas Scott, Amelia Heinle, Hayley Erin

Melody Thomas Scott, Amelia Heinle, Hayley Erin

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Claire is chatting with Victoria and Nikki about being raised to hate the Newman family. She would read news stories about them and hate them but also want to be a part of what they had. She clarifies she’s not only talking about the material possessions but the family and the love. Jordan only wanted her to see all the negative aspects of the family. Claire now knows there’s so much more to the Newman family. 

Nikki says it’s hard to know what’s going on inside any family, much less one as complicated as the Newmans. She says, as a family, they are loyal and take care of their own. Victoria, once again, reminds Claire she is now a part of the family she once viewed from afar. Claire stares at a picture of Victor, Nikki, Victoria and Nicholas. She says she knew she was related to the family but never felt like one of them. Claire will always wonder how her life would have been different if she had been included in their family from the beginning. Nikki says she’s a part of the family and Jordan can never take that away from her. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Jordan’s Life Hangs in the Balance

Next Week

  • Lily confronts Heather about her choices. Heather wonders if she’s being fired and Lily says she hasn’t made her final decision.
  • Audra tells Tucker not to touch her just as Nate arrives and gets in the middle of the situation.
  • Diane reminds Kyle she is his boss.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_2269
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Victoria, Claire, and Nikki Discuss Jordan’s Impact

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2314
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Nikki Crashes Victoria and Claire’s Stress Free Day

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3672
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Nikki Probes Claire About Her Work as Harrison’s Nanny

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1024
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Nikki is Claire’s Prisoner

By Joshua BaldwinComment