Claire is chatting with Victoria and Nikki about being raised to hate the Newman family. She would read news stories about them and hate them but also want to be a part of what they had. She clarifies she’s not only talking about the material possessions but the family and the love. Jordan only wanted her to see all the negative aspects of the family. Claire now knows there’s so much more to the Newman family.

Nikki says it’s hard to know what’s going on inside any family, much less one as complicated as the Newmans. She says, as a family, they are loyal and take care of their own. Victoria, once again, reminds Claire she is now a part of the family she once viewed from afar. Claire stares at a picture of Victor, Nikki, Victoria and Nicholas. She says she knew she was related to the family but never felt like one of them. Claire will always wonder how her life would have been different if she had been included in their family from the beginning. Nikki says she’s a part of the family and Jordan can never take that away from her.

Lily confronts Heather about her choices. Heather wonders if she’s being fired and Lily says she hasn’t made her final decision.

Audra tells Tucker not to touch her just as Nate arrives and gets in the middle of the situation.

Diane reminds Kyle she is his boss.

