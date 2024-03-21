B&B's Sean Kanan on Sheila's Death: "Deacon Is Alone Again and That's a Painful Place to Be"

Sean Kanan, Kimberlin Brown YouTube

The Bold and the Beautiful's Deacon (Sean Kanan) is currently mourning the loss of his fiancée, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). The unexpected romance between the two B&B baddies was a real love, and Sheila's death has left Deacon reeling. Kanan reflected on how Deacon is managing in a new Soap Opera Digest interview.

Some viewers (and fellow B&B characters) have been surprised at the extent of Deacon's grief. Kanan commented:

Even though he had been declaring his love for Sheila and that she was important to him, we now see that it’s the truth, and it’s exacerbated by the fact that everyone thinks he’s crazy and he’s starting to doubt his own sanity a little bit. Despite what everyone else thought about Sheila, she represented a significant pillar in what was holding up his new life, and now, once again, he finds himself in a place where he doesn’t have anybody. I mean, yes, he has Hope [Annika Noelle] but it’s a different kind of love. Deacon is alone again and that’s a painful place to be.

He added:

I think he’s coping as well as he can, but I think there’s a part of him that’s kind of broken. I think it remains to be seen how he’s actually going to cope with it.

Will Deacon keep on making delicious meals at Il Giardino, a spot that holds so many memories of Sheila? Kanan shared: