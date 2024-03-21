Ashley Puzemis

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Horton Square: Eric is walking with Jude when he meets up with Theresa. Little Jude reminds her of Tate and she informs him on the latest news. They have a seat and Theresa explains about the restraining order against him. She thinks maybe it’s for the best as they aren’t terribly good for each other, much like her and Brady. Jude gets fussy and Eric makes a quick exit, leading Theresa to flashback to a conversation with Tate.

Theresa tells herself it’s going to be a good day. Just then, Konstantin sits down with her and wrecks her mindfulness moment. He wants to discuss their plan to acquire Alex’s fortune. Theresa updates him about the proposal that never was and how she moved out of his apartment. Konstantin thinks the setback is unacceptable and wants her to right the ship. If they both fulfill their roles, they will be set for life.

Xander and Sarah’s Place: Sarah made breakfast and Xander says how wonderful it is to be home. They quickly go back to bed and decide to eat breakfast later. They quickly return and get back to breakfast. They decide it’s time to go fetch Victoria.

Kiriakis Mansion: Maggie is rocking a fussy Victoria when Konstantin enters. He offers to walk her around the room like he used to do with Katarina. He walks her around and sings in Greek. Maggie’s impressed by how gentle he is with Victoria. He says he adores Victoria as he adores Maggie. Just then, Xander and Sarah arrive. He runs over to Konstantin and snatches Victoria from his hands. With that, Konstantin exits. Xander scoffs at Konstantin being with Victoria. Maggie fills them in on his deceased daughter and how wonderful he is with the baby.

Maggie asks what happened allowing him to make bail. They tell her Harris couldn’t identify his shooter. Maggie is thrilled and hopes they’ll be able to move on with their lives very soon.

Salem Inn – Johnny and Chanel’s Room: They awaken and greet each other as husband and wife. They awaken and order breakfast. Johnny wants to go back to bed and Chanel is good with heading back under the covers. Before they do so, they review Paulina and Abe’s miraculous recoveries.

Johnny and Chanel want to plan a party for the recovered duo. Johnny calls Steve and reports he and Kayla will be leaving with them from the hospital very soon.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: EJ calls Stefan and is furious he isn’t there to meet the car. Just then, Nicole enters and wonders what’s going on. EJ gives her only a bit of information saying they have urgent family business overseas. They kiss just as Holly arrives. She says she couldn’t sleep because of EJ’s treatment of Tate.

EJ wants to talk as Holly sulks. He says he didn’t press charges and Tate is back at the halfway house. EJ follows up saying Tate has an ankle monitor and has a restraining order keeping him away from her. Holly appeals to Nicole who says everything is for the best. She almost slips up and tells the truth when she pivots saying Tate doesn’t deserve this treatment. Holly wants to exit to take a walk. Nicole wants to go with her, but Holly shuts her down. Before she goes, EJ urges her not to contact Tate. Holly gives him a “gotcha” and exits. EJ asks Nicole if she’s as worried about Holly and Tate as he is. Nicole doesn’t seem quite as sold on keeping the duo apart as he is.

EJ thinks they should call off the christening reception. Nicole says it’s too late as the invitations have gone out and it’s important to her. She thinks it’s important to make a statement to Sloan and it will help her continue to get past the loss of their child. EJ relents which pleases Nicole.

Park: Holly runs into Eric and Jude. He tells her about what Theresa said about Tate. Holly wishes she could take back New Year’s Eve – which prompts a flashback to him promising Brady he would chat with Holly. Eric questions Holly and she says she doesn’t remember anything but knows Tate didn’t do anything wrong – which prompts her to flashback to offering Tate drugs on New Year’s Eve.

Endings

Maggie understands she and Xander don’t agree about Konstantin. She would just like them to come to a place of understanding. With that, Maggie congratulates Xander on his release and makes her exit. Xander tells Sarah he thinks Konstantin has Maggie completely conned.

Holly tells Eric that Tate is a good guy. Eric says he’s there to support her with no judgement whenever she wants to talk.

EJ tells Nicole he supports her with the christening reception and Nicole makes her exit. EJ immediately calls the DiMera driver who says he’s been unable to contact Stefan. EJ calls Stefan and gets his voicemail.

