Deanna tells Liz she's noticed the drug dispensary is short as Willow eavesdrops looking worried. Liz checks but thinks it could be a computer error and not a theft. Deanna asks if someone could lose their job over this, and Liz realizes it would be her, since she's in charge.

Willow runs to Michael and tells him the antibiotics she took to treat Jason have been flagged in the system as missing. Willow says Liz will have to be responsible for the drugs and says she can't let her take the fail for drugs she took.

Michael brings up going to prison and how Jason saved him, and he'll help him no matter what. He asks Willow to stand with him and help Jason as well. Michael calls Spinelli to ask if he can break into the hospital mainframe to fix this, which he does.

Sasha's concerned when there are issues with her photo shoot, which eventually gets cancelled. Lucy and Sasha head to Deception to tell the others Sasha is considered too wholesome. Lucy says they need her to be mysterious and edgy and wonders if Sasha is capable. She also thinks they need a second face of Deception.

Cody threatens to quit but Lucy isn't concerned since he's not great at photo shoots and they only hired him to keep Sasha happy. She also reminds him that he can't quit because he has a contract, but Cody quits anyway. Sasha decides maybe she needs to quit too while the others try to convince her otherwise.

Heather is being prepped for hip surgery. She thanks Laura for waiting with her and asks about Ace. Laura promises he's feeling better. Heather worries about the risks of surgery and the thought of dying. She wonders if she was always this wild and Laura says she wasn't. Heather questions whether the surgery will change her circumstances.

After Heather is taken to surgery, Laura tells Kevin she wonders if Heather will be different after the surgery or if she'll still be like she's been. Kevin says the poison has been with her for so long it's imprinted on her, and it will be hard for her to change. Laura wonders if Heather isn't responsible for the things she's done because of the poisoning. Kevin says her conviction won't be overturned considering the number of crimes. Laura swears Heather was never this crazy years ago and she hasn't been as empathetic as she could have been. Kevin loves her for her compassion and promises to do some research.

Tracy is summoned to the hospital, but Liz has gotten the call the medication issue has been fixed. Liz tells her the system showed a theft at the pharmacy but blames it on an IT problem but promises it's been cleared up.

Drew drops by to see Nina and asks how she's enjoying The Invader. She complains about all of her issues, so he asks if she misses Crimson. Nina figures there are problems with Carly, and he admits he fired Carly. Nina assumes Carly dumped him and enjoys the victory.

Nina questions whether he's really giving Crimson back to her and Drew goes back and forth on if it's best to bring her back versus letting the magazine tank. He says he doesn't like failure and forces himself to admit she's good at running Crimson. Drew swears he won't be looking over her shoulder since he doesn't have time. He says Carly had already started on the next issue and wants her to work with Carly but Nina refuses. Drew decides he'll just let the magazine die then, but she stops him before he leaves.

