On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Casa de Johnson: Abe and Kayla are heading to the hospital to discharge Paulina. Abe thanks them for their hospitality and they exit.

University Hospital – Paulina’s Room: Chanel arrives to find Paulina all ready to go home. She’s sorry for all the worry she put her family through. Chanel thinks she has guardian angels looking out for her. Paulina says Abe definitely has someone looking out for him. Abe and Kayla arrive to facilitate Paulina’s discharge. Paulina thanks Kayla and her team for all the wonderful care.

Paulina is being wheeled out of the hospital, reporters, including Leo, run up to her with questions about her recovery. They try to avoid answering any questions, but another reporter asks about all the chaos happening in Salem. Paulina says the deputy mayor and police commissioner have been handling things in her absence. With that, Paulina and Abe exit.

Salem PD – Lobby: Harris arrives looking for Rafe but Jada says he’s at Statesville. Harris can’t sit at home while Clyde is on the loose. She’s worried about him as she knows he hasn’t actually been resting and recovering from all his injuries. Roman was worried about him as well and let her in to his room. She wonders why it looked like he hadn’t been home at all. Harris explains about Ava which concerns Jada. Harris says he’s picking up what she’s laying down but Jada thinks it’s time for him to stop protecting Ava.

Salem PD – Interrogation Room: Jada takes Harris into the other room and gets in his ass about possibly throwing his career away on Ava. Harris says he’s helping a good and honest woman which throws Jada for a loop.

The Spectator: Leo paces around the office trying to figure out the title of his new column. Chad arrives and Leo runs ideas past him. He wants to write about Clyde but Chad doesn’t want to give him press. Leo apologizes for being insensitive and Chad explains how Clyde devastated his life and those of his children.

Chad says he wants Leo to take off his Lady Whistleblower hat and do some real reporting. He wants him to focus on Paulina’s hospital release and recovery. Leo thanks him for the opportunity and promises not to let him down. With that, he exits, leaving Chad to flashback to talking graveside to Abby. Just then, a very disheveled and drunken Stefan arrives.

Stefan wants to have a drink with his brother even though it’s first thing in the morning. Chad takes the bottle from him and asks what’s going on. Stefan asks Chad about regrets he’s had in his life. They talk about Abigail and Stefan expresses how much he regrets what he did to her. Chad says they got through everything because of their love. Stefan moves to Clyde and says he had nothing to do with the escape. Chad is confused but then wonders what information he’s missing. Chad decides to let Stefan sober up before continuing the conversation. Stefan guzzles some water and thanks Chad for listening to him. Their conversation has allowed him some clarity. He says Chad’s goodness allows him to be a better man. Chad doesn’t get it but appreciates his words. They enjoy a bear hug before Stefan makes his exit.

Paulina’s Place: Steve arrives with Abe’s boxes to find Johnny preparing for the recovered couples arrival. They both marvel at the miraculous recoveries which will bring Abe and Paulina home. They lug more boxes up from the car when Johnny mentions Steve and John’s rescue of Tripp and Wendy, along with Clyde’s escape from prison. Steve avoids getting into details and returns to discussing what needs to be done at the house.

Paulina and Abe arrive home with Kayla and Chanel in tow. Paulina is thrilled to be home and is thankful for all her many blessings. Kayla checks in on Steve as he looks like he lost his best friend. Just then, Leo arrives with flowers and asks for an interview for the front page of The Spectator. She says she’ll give him 10 minutes as she’s been impressed with his recent pieces on the Horton house and MLK day. Leo goes overboard with his praise and Paulina tells him to take it down a notch.

Endings

Chanel passes drinks around to everyone. Kayla says she’s good for a tiny drink but not to over indulge. Kayla tells Leo that Paulina’s astounding recovery is nothing short of miraculous. Paulina says she got a second chance at life and plans to make the most of it. They all raise their glasses to Paulina and Leo asks for a tissue to dry his eyes. He says Paulina is a hero. Abe agrees and calls her their light.

Chad sits and contemplates his conversation with Stefan. He grabs a picture of Abigail with the kids and says how much he misses her. With that, he gets back to work.

Harris ignores Jada ane wants to get back to work. Just then, a very cleaned up Stefan arrives to turn himself in for drug trafficking and money laundering. He admits what Clyde made him do at The Bistro. Jada wants to include Ava in the mix but Stefan takes the full blame.

