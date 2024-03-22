Eden McCoy Talks The Ending of "Jex" and Joss's Anti-Sonny Stance on General Hospital

Eden McCoy's Josslyn Jacks is having a tough go of things on General Hospital. The college student's love life is in a shambles after she found out her boyfriend Dex (Evan Hofer) tried to wack Cyrus (Jeff Kober) while the ex-underworld boss was laid up in a hospital bed for Sonny (Maurice Benard) but was stopped by the mob don. Will the couple known as "Jex" find a way to come back to each other? Meanwhile, Joss hasn't had any love for Sonny after cheating on her mom Carly (Laura Wright) and for chasing off Dex. Are these two ever going to have peace with each other?

The Emmy-winning actress spoke with Soap Opera Digest about Ms. Jacks and her complicated love life and her thoughts on Cameron (William Lipton) and Joss's break-up. GH viewers have been divided on Joss and Cameron's split, with the former cheating on her childhood friend with Dex. Did Joss get a slap on the wrist for her actions? McCoy weighs in.

I’ve seen some resistance to Joss and Dex online from fans who feel like Joss got off a little too easy for breaking Cameron’s heart by cheating on him. What’s your take on that? I mean, it’s interesting because until that happened, I felt like people were bored with Joss and Cameron as a couple and they didn’t really have a passionate fan base. And personally, William [Lipton, Cameron] and I found it a little boring toward the end because we were kids and we grew up together and we had been on the soap for years and nothing was really happening [in our storyline]. We were together for a million years in soap opera terms, as I call it. I found it interesting that people were super-reactive and were like, ‘How could Joss do this to him? How could she possibly?’ I totally understand that Josslyn [messed] up and that’s on her. I’m very aware of that. But it’s soapy and it’s campy and it’s great and poor Cameron — I totally get that, but I’m like, ‘Isn’t that what people kind of want? Don’t people want the messiness [in their soap storytelling]?’ It wasn’t always going to be kumbayah forever! You just can’t please everyone. I love the mess of it all, I love Joss being a mess. I am sort of a Joss defender, but me, as Eden, I totally see all of her mistakes and I just kind of laugh at them. We’re all just doing our job! I’m just doing what’s written. I loved working with Will on the breakup stuff. We had a blast together and it was so bittersweet and emotional for both of us. That’s what mattered to us and to me. Cameron for sure deserved better, but that’s the story we were telling. It doesn’t have to be everyone’s cup of tea, of course. But, you know, I hope Cameron finds love and happiness and not a cheating girlfriend! And you can quote me on that one [laughs]!

Can Jex overcome their latest obstacle? McCoy gave her take on if she sees the two reuniting in the future or they are done:

So, in the wake of their split this week, people will be wondering, “Is this really the end for Joss and Dex, or is there a world where they could get back together?” Would you be surprised if this was the end end of “Jex”? Listen, it’s a soap. There’s no end to anything! Not to be that person that gives the most stereotypical answer, but there is literally always a possibility for anything to happen and we have to leave those doors open. I don’t think it’s like they’ll never see each other again. I know that is not true, and impossible, probably. My answer would be, ‘Never say never.’

There's hope for Jex fans! Can the same be said for Joss's relationship with Sonny? Joss isn't shy about her disdain for her former stepfather but could there be a thawing of the coldness between the two?