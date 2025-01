The Young and the Restless has tapped a new actor to play the role of Harrison Abbott. Redding Munsell will take over the role of Kyle Abbott's (Michael Mealor) son, previously portrayed by Kellen Enriquez. Munsell's acting credits include the Oscar-nominated short film Red, White and Blue and the upcoming film Hurricanna.

Munsell's first airdate is slated for April 12.