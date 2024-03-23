Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of March 25-29, 2024

Josh Taylor, Tina Huang, Eric Martsolf, Natasha Hall, Greg Vaughan, Ashley Puzemis, Arianne Zucker, Dan Feuerriegel

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) make out in Horton Square as Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) watch. Afterwards, Theresa tells Alex that Kristen is “crazier than a loon!”

Everett (Blake Berris) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) have a conversation in Horton Square when Jada (Elia Cantu) arrives. She can’t believe anyone is being sympathetic to her ex-husband because he’s a “lying sociopath.”

Jude’s christening commences. With everyone in attendance, Leo (Greg Rikaart) interrupts the festivities with “something to say.” Meanwhile, Holly (Ashley Puzemis) tells Eric (Greg Vaughan) the drugs in her system on New Year’s Eve were not from Tate (Jamie Martin Mann)… they were hers! Later the same day, Holly interrupts the reception with important news to tell Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!