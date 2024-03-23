Arianne Zucker, Jessica Serfaty

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Sloan’s Digs: Nicole arrives to go over the details of the christening reception with Sloan. She peaks in on a sleeping Jude when a dripping wet Eric comes and goes. Nicole cuts the tension by offering Sloan a scone. Sloan avoids the topic and goes right to her discomfort with Nicole’s involvement with the day. Sloan says she’s tried to forgive Nicole for kidnapping Jude but doesn’t think she’ll ever get there.

Nicole is thrown for a loop as she thought she was doing a good thing. She hoped Sloan would understand the grief she was feeling when she committed such a desperate act. Nicole implores Sloan to reconsider as Holly considers Eric a father and Jude a brother. She wants them to figure out how to make their relationship work.

Jude gets fussy and Sloan lets Nicole hold him. She sings “twinkle twinkle” and he begins to quiet down. Eric returns and sees Nicole and Sloan getting along and playing nice with the baby.

Nicole asks Eric about his new photography business and envies both of them for having full-time jobs and still taking care of Jude. He says he ran into Holly at the park but Nicole says she’s still not remembering anything from New Year’s Eve (shouldn’t Sloan step away if she’s Tate’s attorney?). She goes on to say she doesn’t think Tate and Holly should be around each other. Eric worries about the christening reception but Nicole says she’ll play nice with Brady and not ruin the day. Eric and Sloan thank Nicole and she exits.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: John tells Marlena he’s going to the police station to admit fault to Konstantin. Marlena wants to go with him but John says after he’s done, he’s headed to Greece to turn himself in. Marlena begs him to consider the consequences of going to Greece. He assures her that he will face whatever consequences await him. Marlena doesn’t know why he’s trying to punish himself for a crime he may not have committed. John can’t continue pretending his past didn’t happen. With that, he exits. Marlena immediately gets on the phone and calls Steve.

Kiriakis Mansion: Konstantin pulls out “the pawn” card and contemplates his next move. John arrives to find Maggie pouring coffee. He’s there to see Konstantin. Just then, Steve and Marlena arrive, followed by Konstantin. John tells Konstantin how sorry he is for what happened to Katarina. Maggie is confused and John fills her in on his role in Katarina’s death. She begins to put two and two together when Steve jumps in and takes blame. Maggie doesn’t think there’s any way it can be known whether or not John is guilty. Konstantin thinks otherwise.

Marlena steps in to defend John saying the man he is now is not the person who killed his daughter. John thanks Marlena but says he’s still going to Greece to turn himself in.

Salem PD: EJ arrives and asks Harris where Stefan is. Harris says Stefan asked for EJ and wants to cut a deal. In the interrogation room, Stefan has somehow gotten his hands on a chess board. He explains what he’s learned and the double meanings that exist which impact EJ’s freedom. EJ reminds Stefan he signed his worldly possessions over to him willingly in exchange for securing his freedom. Stefan pulls out his phone and plays a recording of EJ’s saying he traded DiMera shares for Stefan’s freedom. Stefan says EJ can work a deal or he’ll give the recording to Harris.

EJ says he has little interest in doing anything to help Ava escape prosecution. Stefan wants EJ to drop the charges in exchange for his testimony against Clyde. EJ says he can offer a sentencing deal but will only do so in exchange for the recording. He also wants his money back and points out he didn’t get safe passage out of Salem. EJ refuses to play Stefan’s game and won’t waste his time engaging. Stefan thinks playing a game of chess is ultimately DiMera. EJ agrees and they decide to wage everything on the ultimate board game.

They begin to play, and Stefan distracts EJ with conversation. Before he knows it, Stefan has him cornered and wins the game. EJ says they will go settle the details after Stefan is out of lockup and they shake on it.

Horton Square: Harris tells Ava that EJ and Stefan are meeting in the interrogation room. He’s worried whatever is happening will complicate the plan to exonerate Ava. She thinks there’s no way EJ will help Stefan. Ava is even more worried about the possible fallout for Harris. He’s willing to take the risk as he can’t stomach the thought of losing her. She doesn’t think Stefan will go out of his way to screw her over, but EJ is another story. Ava thanks Harris for all he’s doing to help her before he exits to head back to the station.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Stefan Confesses and Exonerates Ava

Endings

EJ tells Harris the deal with Stefan is done and he will sign the confession after he’s booked. Harris cuffs him and reads Stefan his rights as Ava stands by and watches.

Eric thanks Sloan for allowing Nicole to host the christening reception. She says she’s good with everything and they embrace. Eric tells her being with her and Jude makes him happier than he ever thought he could be.

Nicole runs into EJ in Horton Square, and he catches her up/lies about Stefan.

John tells Steve he has the free will now he never had as the pawn. Just then, Konstantin says he forgives him for what he did.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!