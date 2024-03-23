Steve Burton

Reader Note: Due to blizzard bad weather im her area, Perkie was not able to write today's recap so I (Josh) am filling in with a brief recap to ensure GH fans have some place to discuss Friday's show.

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Sasha can’t understand how she’s speaking with intelligent women about how she needs to look more wholesome. Lucy says Sasha’s face is perfect and says the cover needs her to look less edgy. Maxie says they can get other covers, but Lucy says this one is the most important and they need Sasha front and center. Sasha thinks there’s more important things in life than being on magazine covers. Maxie wants to put off the conversation but Lucy thinks it needs to be decided this very moment.

Lucy refers to Deception as “her” company and Brook Lynn quickly sets her straight. Lucy says Tracy doesn’t care about the future of Deception and is also not present when they’re making important decisions. Brook Lynn says Tracy will be back soon and they can’t make a move without her vote. Maxie jumps in saying this is why she wanted to table these decisions.

Sasha tells Lucy how grateful she is for the opportunity to work for Deception. That being said, she thinks she’s done. With that, she resigns as the face of Deception. Maxie and Brook Lynn beg Sasha to reconsider. Lucy wants Sasha to take a vacation so they can hire a second face of Deception to give her a break. Brook Lynn and Maxie are reluctant to believe Lucy’s motivations. With that, Brook Lynn exits.

Sasha says Lucy didn’t run her off and is so grateful. Sasha says she’s not the same person she was when she signed on to be the face of Deception. All she knows is she’s done being in front of the camera. Lucy reminds her of the contract she signed and says if she leaves she will lose her leadership position and her shares in the company. In addition, she’ll have to sell back her shares at market price. Lucy wants her to reconsider her decision until the market recovers. Sasha says money can’t buy happiness and exits. Lucy tries to reason with Maxie but she’s not up for hearing her ideas or explanations. With that, she throws her out of the office.

Cody arrives at the stables and has a conversation with a horse about losing his cool at Deception. He goes on to say all the things he hated about working at Deception when Olivia arrives and gives him an update about Dante. She decides to stay and have a chat. Olivia thinks she should be at Dante’s bedside, but Cody says she needs to take a break if she wants to ensure her own health. Olivia decides to head out and they embrace.

Diane and Robert are meeting for lunch. They are discussing her helping Alexis appeal her disbarment. Robert is being a bit curmudgeonly but Diane wants to find out who was sitting on the board of folks responsible for Alexis’ current situation. Diane says she’s offered Alexis a job at her firm when she regains her license.

Diane gets a call from Michael and excuses herself from the table. When she answers, she hears Jason’s voice. Diane was expecting to hear from him and wonders what took him so long.

Chase is touring a group of children through the PCPD. He declares them “friends of the PCPD.” With that, he has them take an oath to uphold the law and makes them all honorary deputies. The kids exit and Brook Lynn walks up and kisses Chase. She explains a bit about what happened at Deception and how she needed to see him with the adorable children. Chase wonders why Lucy gets to her as much as she does. Brook Lynn worries there will never actually be a company to hand over to Maxie.

Michael checks in on Jason and tells him about the problems with the missing drugs at GH. Elizabeth would have been held responsible but Michael got Spinelli to hack into the system to fix it so no one gets in trouble. Michael says he can’t keep putting Willow in a bad position. Jason says he needs to leave and Michael agrees saying he’s found a way to help him disappear. Jason appreciates his efforts, but he says the people he’s working for will always find him.

Diane arrives at the PCPD and Chase wonders if she has a client in lockup. She says she’s accompanying her client who is voluntarily surrendering. Just then, she escorts Jason into the station.

Sasha arrives to chat with Cody. She says he’s starting to see things clearly and his exit speech at Deception helped her make her own exit. She says she has her bills paid for the month, after which she’ll figure out what to do next. Cody says he’s never known what he wanted to do with his life and has always just made his way month to month. He’s happy living in PC and is starting to develop new dreams. Sasha declares she will find her new career and is excited by the possibilities.

Michael returns to the boat house to find Jason gone.

Chase reads Jason his rights and Diane asks to confer with him. Chase scoffs but Diane insists. Chase quickly relents and sends Jason and Diane into the interrogation room.

Diane reminds Jason he’s looking at two charges of attempted murder, one on a police officer. She’s glad to see him but worries about what happens next. Jason says all he knows is he won’t be incarcerated for long.

