The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Thomas Makes a Life-Changing Move

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 25-29, 2024
Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: 

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) pushes Hope (Annika Noelle) for answers.

Hope and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) continue to do battle.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Steffy argue over Hope and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Hope and Thomas sit down with Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Hope Answers Thomas’ Proposal

Thomas vents to Ridge about his frustration with Hope.

Brooke defends Hope to Ridge.

Thomas throws Hope for a loop when he makes a life-changing move.

Zende (Delon de Metz) asks Luna (Lisa Yamada) if they have a future together.

Steffy basks in her victory.

Thomas gets advice from Steffy on dealing with heartbreak.

