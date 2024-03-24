Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Kristen Plays Theresa Like a Fiddle

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of March 25-29, 2024
Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives

Stacy Haiduk 

On today’s Days of Our Lives spoilers: 

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Roman (Josh Taylor) have a moment.

Alex (Robert Scott Wilsonand Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) craft a plan to make Theresa (Emily O’Brien) and Brady jealous.

Holly (Ashley Puzemis) decides to tell the truth about New Year’s Eve.

The day of Jude’s christening arrives.

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty), Melinda (Tina Huang) and Leo (Greg Rikaart) find common ground.

Kristen plays Theresa like a fiddle. 

