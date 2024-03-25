General Hospital Star Laura Wright Delves Into Carly's Possible Love Interests

Laura Wright ABC/Todd Wawrychuk

Now that General Hospital's Carly (Laura Wright) has split from Drew, which Port Charles man might come into her orbit next? And could it be a certain "Stone Cold," AKA a returned-from-the-dead Jason (Steve Burton)? Wright gave her two cents on possible matches for Carly to Soap Opera Digest.

What does she think of Carly possible being paired with Brennan (Charles Mesure)? Wrght mused:

I could definitely see him being a really great pairing for Carly, honestly. His dynamic, his strength, his no B.S. [attitude] — you know, Carly is a very strong character that is very passionate about what she believes in and feels she’s right all the time and runs over people and their opinions. I’m not saying it’s a great quality about her, at all, but it is who she is. And I think he’s someone that can handle her — and I don’t mean handle her, like, physically, but handle her antics [laughs]. And he’s someone that might find them charming, because he’s someone that has his own, I’m sure! I don’t find him to be so much of a rule-follower that he couldn’t handle or understand Carly and who she is, which I think is important for the character. Anyone that’s going to be in a relationship with Carly is at some point going to have to understand her and accept who she is! And I absolutely loved working with Charles. He’s a fantastic actor.

There'd be plenty of conflict if Carly hooked up with her ex Sonny's (Maurice Benard) nemesis, back-in-town FBI agent John (formerly known as Jagger), played by Adam J. Harrington. Of that possibility, Wright said:

I love Adam. He’s incredible. Adam is such a great, funny, fun guy to have on set. I’m interested to see where it all goes, too!

Perhaps most pressingly, could Carly reignite that flame with BFF (and her almost-hubby) Jason? No so fast. Wright shared: