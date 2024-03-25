Skip to main content

Jason's Loved Ones Question His Innocence on General Hospital

Jason's family and friends second guess his innocence.
Steve Burton

Steve Burton

Jason's (Steve Burton) arrest in Dante's (Dominic Zamprogna) shooting has many taking sides on General Hospital. This week, family and friends draw lines in the sand when it comes to if they think Jason gunned Dante down.

Jason gets grilled by Anna (Finola Hughes) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) separately on if he's responsible for Det. Falconeri's shooting. Meanwhile, Carly (Laura Wright) begs for Sonny (Maurice Benard) to help Jason and tells him he owes it to him but how Sonny claps back may stun you.

Watch the promo below!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

GH Jason
General Hospital

The Hunt for The Newly Resurrected Jason Continues on GH

By Jillian BoweComment
GH Jason and Sonny
General Hospital

The Plot to Take Down Sonny and Jason Continues on GH

By Jillian BoweComment
GH Jason and Anna
General Hospital

Closer to The Truth on General Hospital

By Jillian BoweComment
GH Jason and Anna
General Hospital

Time is Running Out on GH

By Jillian BoweComment