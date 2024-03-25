Jason's Loved Ones Question His Innocence on General Hospital

Steve Burton

Jason's (Steve Burton) arrest in Dante's (Dominic Zamprogna) shooting has many taking sides on General Hospital. This week, family and friends draw lines in the sand when it comes to if they think Jason gunned Dante down.

Jason gets grilled by Anna (Finola Hughes) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) separately on if he's responsible for Det. Falconeri's shooting. Meanwhile, Carly (Laura Wright) begs for Sonny (Maurice Benard) to help Jason and tells him he owes it to him but how Sonny claps back may stun you.

Watch the promo below!