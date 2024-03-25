The Young and The Restless' Lauralee Bell on Cricket and Phyllis' Rivalry: "It Never Gets Old!" (INTERVIEW)

Lauralee Bell Kathy Hutchins

Sometimes what is old becomes new again, especially on The Young and the Restless! Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) and Christine “Cricket” Blair (Lauralee Bell) have been on again, off again since the ‘80s. Recently, the two have been growing closer again and the time has come to take things to the next level. Daytime Confidential recently spoke with Cricket’s portrayer, Lauralee Bell, to dish all things about the reuniting duo! She also shares her thoughts on her character’s forever rival Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), her best friend Nina (Tricia Cast), and the future of Danny and Cricket!

Daytime Confidential: What were your thoughts when you found out that Danny and Cricket were going to be back on again?

Lauralee Bell: Well, I mean, it was weird because when Michael first started back at New Year's, we couldn't have been happier. It was super-fun, because we were getting all these people that had been waiting 30 years to see them back together. We were hearing all these stories about people that just don't watch anymore for whatever reason, and they were saying things like, ‘My mom passed away, but she would be freaking out! So, I'm watching now.’ Some people in foreign countries that always would wait for us, being a couple of years behind, were learning that now that they could go to the apps. So, you know, it was fun for that!

Michael and I, obviously, we spent most of our lives together. So, we were super-excited. Then, the whole Phyllis thing kind of came into play, and it sort of threw a kink in the plan. Now, if people are still on the fence about if she's still a part of us; you'll see on [March] 25th and 26. It's pretty much set in stone. Our scenes take place in a hotel room! So, we seal the deal, I suppose. I can't say much about what happens in there. It's super-fun.

It reminds me so much of back in the day, because it's very romantic. There's a theme song that they sort of played a couple months ago when we first had scenes. I think it was when he cooked for me the first time. It’s called ‘Start Again’ by Hannah Bates. It was cool because it had lyrics that exactly matched the situation. After the show, people were saying, ‘What song is that? Who is that?’ I just remember back in the day watching As the World Turns, and a lot of the couples had theme songs. You know, that song will be playing to ‘our couple’ episodes.

So, even though we're so together, there is a Phyllis element. It's not like what everyone's been seeing. It's not a romantic thing; it's so classic Phyllis. It’s what Phyllis would have done more back in the day when it was lot about trying to get him as much as just doing something to throw a kink in our plan. It’s so perfect! So, it sort of all takes place over two days. It's a pretty sweet beginning, middle, and end. You'll feel the love, and then feel the frustration, of course. You have to hope that it's a happy ending.

DC: Oh, Phyllis! She’s always especially unhinged around Cricket! The rivalry is definitely renewed between the two of you. It’s been a long time coming. What has it been like getting to play rivals with Michelle Stafford again?

LB: It never gets old! For us, we definitely have had scenes where we knew exactly what the dialogue was, and we rehearsed it and all that stuff. When it's for real, we sort of are helping each other on lines and getting in each other's face a little bit more. When they say ‘cut,’ both of us sort of can feel our hearts racing! We are all in. She's had other rivals along the way, but she says, ‘One-hundred percent, you will always be the number-one threat in Phyllis’ life.’ I couldn't be more honored! I love it. If we could fight about something else besides Danny, that would be great. But if that's what it is, that's what it is. We're up for it every single time.

I think in one of these days we had a scene where the note was, ‘This is great, but really, kind of speed it up girls.’ We already thought we were, so to kind of up it a little bit more was such a fine line. You know, because you have to wait for them to get the line out, and not act like you know what they're about to say. To just keep topping each other, it's like literally like building a brick house, one layer on top of another. We got through it. We were both like, you can't do a scene like that without it impacting you. There's definitely some inner blood pressure that's going on, and a little extra pressure. I think we thrive on that. We never really know how heated it's gonna get. We don't have a plan. Organically, as soon as it goes to taping, our great friendship in real life just switches. It's super-fun for us. I will always want to do a competition scene with Michelle!



DC: This time, we’re seeing a stronger Cricket. I think I’ve seen her stand up to Phyllis more than I ever have.

LB: I think it's also the ages we’re at right now. No one needs to be dealing with this at this point in their lives. It's sort of like a final chance. It's like, I'm gonna fight for Danny because I feel like we should be together, and also I cannot tolerate you winning. This is just something that you should be mature enough to see, that he's telling you back off. For my character to just be like, ‘All right, fine. You know, this is ridiculous. You can have him!’ as much as she wants to, because I think no one would want to have this kind of anxiety in their life, but she just can't; she couldn't handle Phyllis winning.

DC: She shouldn't, especially with all their history! Sometimes I see people saying Cricket should just leave it alone, but I don’t know. If someone ran me down in a car and lied about it for years, I’d be just like Cricket!

LB: I think she would! It's just that Phyllis keeps showing up and sitting down at a table with her and says things like, ‘What's bugging the Bug?’ You can either play or I suppose get up, but Phyllis makes it very complicated for her. It's a small town, for God's sake. We’re going to bump into each other!

DC: Do you think there's ever a time when they could call a ceasefire? Or is it going to be, you know, beef forever?

LB: You know I watched that with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Krista Allen) on Bold and Beautiful! I was thinking, ‘How is this possible?’ So, I don't think so. I mean if Daniel (Michael Graziadei) were to be sick or something, I think they would do everything to support him. I’m making this up, but I think they both would want to be there with Daniel. It would be like a kid thing where it would be like, I am gonna be there if he wants me by his side, even though you're in the room. I don't care, and I'll do what he wants. I think it would only be in a life or death situation where there’s no other alternative. They can't be in the same room without both of them just being like, I'm here for another purpose. Don't look at her. Don't get caught up. She's so intense. That's how you really can tell the fans who've been watching it for a long time. A lot of people were like, ‘Oh, my gosh! This is really getting crazy between the three of them!’ For the people that didn't know it back then, it was a little bit of a crash course of understanding just how deep this rivalry goes. So, that was helpful. I'm happy we've moved past that, or at least that's how it appears. You never know with Phyllis. I have to be careful when I cross the street. There should never be a content feeling of safety and security.



DC: Now, on the other hand, we’ve gotten to see Cricket have these really great conversations with Nina. They have girl time, and she gets to vent to her. So what has it been like having her best friend around more?

LB: I just think that relationship is so great. Trish and I are real-life friends. Sometimes I’m a fan of the show as well, so I removed myself from it. I texted her the other day saying I really believed I was watching two best friends have a full-on conversation. She didn’t see it yet. I told her, ‘Go watch it right now.’ She did, and then told me there were two more people that were saying the same. I just think there's so many things on TV right now with women hating each other and arguing. It makes me very anxious. It's very hard for me to relax while I watch shows like that. Often, I don't because of that. I'm much more big on women supporting women. So, I love their relationship.

I think everybody needs a sounding board. You know, Trish lives in Nashville. So it's like, do we have her fly all the way here for these scenes? I'm just glad that Josh [Griffith, Executive Producer/Head Writer] and the show made that decision to be like, there's really only one person who's literally been there with them. We've been seeing so many clips of the early days where it was the three of us put together a lot in Danny's apartment. So, Nina has been there from the beginning and no one is more suited for advice than Nina. I think those scenes have been so great, because you just need someone to set you straight sometimes. Sometimes you just need to vent it out to a friend, and then it's not that big of a deal. So, girlfriends on soaps are really important. It's just a nice relationship!

DC: Sometimes we get to see those really great old flashbacks of the three of you together! Having Nina back has just been great!



LB: That's how I feel! She’ll get that comment all the time from either a director or coworker just saying, ‘I don't know, but you ground things on screen.’ She’s a grounding character. You feel like home. She's so good. It's everything positive. I know she'd love to be on more. So, I hope that that's the case, but she's a few states away.

DC: Well, we're gonna cross our fingers and hope everything works out!

LB: We’re gonna manifest! More Nina! More Nina!

DC: Earlier you were talking about the nostalgia, and it’s been so heavy lately with Danny, Cricket, and Phyllis. Do you have a favorite Danny and Cricket moment from the past?



LB: Michael and I have a fan who posts an old scene of us every single day. We are able to really recall and witness scenes that we haven't thought of or remember at all. I don't know about a specific scene. It's sort of like Seinfeld and how they were creating a show about nothing. We were just living in our apartment and lying on couches. I was studying law books, and he would come out cooking with the apron on. It was real life. I think people really got drawn into it, because it seems so real. It wasn't rushed. It authentically grew from a little girl groupie to a little bit more of equals, and then completely, to a romance. We were doing something every day that was just what everyone would do. It resonated, and it was really sweet. If anything, I’ve missed scenes like that where it was just talking, and how you progress in life. You know what Danny and Cricket’s goals are together, and his career, and what we’re struggling with. Do I follow you on tour? Do I take my bar exam? We're basically having the same conversation right now. Our careers and Phyllis are our hurdles. We've been lucky enough to have a few of the scenes that were very genuine and sweet before the Phyllis matter. So, I'm hoping that will continue, now that he's picked Cricket.



DC: Was there ever really doubt? He had to choose Cricket. The history alone let me know it was Cricket.

LB: You know, Daniel is the tie. He wants to keep things kumbaya and all good for him. I think that’s very applaud-worthy. I think there was no doubt that Cricket was fine with that. The language got a little confusing with the ‘I have feelings for both of you.’ That's a hard one to swallow. As we know, in life, they're all different levels of feelings. Phyllis doesn't help when she hears a word, and then it turns into ‘he's in love with me.’ I think there was a little bit of concern. Is there room for all three of us? Once it got fleshed out, it was clear that Cricket will lead with confidence from here on out.



DC: Absolutely! I remember the scenes where Cricket really let Danny have it. She told him to decide and let her know later. It was such a needed scene. It also made me wonder if Cricket’s past heartbreaks have influenced her new take it or leave it attitude towards Danny.

LB: She's really only had two deep, deep loves, and the whole Paul [Doug Davidson] ending was such a curveball. So it's like, I'm not doing this again! You're the only other person that I have had this massive love for! It's either gonna be you, or if it's not you, then I'm good with my magazines and wine all by myself. I'm not gonna beg you to love me. I think, again, that's just a part of maturity, and past feelings, that you know what you're getting with me. We've gone down that road. You're either willing to come back to it, or thank you, next!

DC: Yes, Ariana (Grande)!

DC: So, March 25 and 26 are the big days?

LB: Don't miss the 25 and 26 if you're a Cricket and Danny fan! I guess it's earlier for Canadians. The Canadian group is so fabulous because they basically put out alerts to everybody when they’re on! It's so cute. We have to get through March Madness, and then there will be a little long-awaited romance.

DC: Is there anything you want to tell the Danny and Cricket fans that have been hanging in there for 30 years?

LB: I know, it’s so cute! The tweets every day asking where are they are so great! Everyone uses such creative ways of expressing themselves. So, we're eternally grateful. It's been a long road. If you truly watched back then and you’re still along for this ride, it’s just super-fun for us to see those responses. So we're, we're grateful always!