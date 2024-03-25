Steve Harvey Partners With Dr. Phil at Merit Street Media

Merit Street Media

Steve Harvey is partnering up with Dr. Phil McGraw and his Merit Street Media. Variety is reporting the talk and game show host has joined Merit Street Media and will become an equity partner. Harvey will provide production and talent development, along with other services, for the new network.

Under the deal, Merit Street Media will acquire more than 300 episodes of Harvey's defunct syndicated talk show, Steve, that ran from 2017-2019. Harvey will co-executive produce a special centering on his mentorship program in Georgia for young men. It will see the Family Feud host and McGraw focusing on inspiring young viewers.

McGraw said in a released statement about the venture:

Steve and I have been personal friends for over a decade, and it’s always the best experience when we work together. It’s easy to say that he’s the funniest human I’ve ever met. But his kindness and his passion to help others are really unmatched.

Merit Street Media intends to air a full programming schedule through its partnership with Trinity Broadcasting. Harvey stated about his new deal with McGraw: