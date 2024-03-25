Tami Roman and Redaric Williams Back For Season 2 of BET+ Fashion Soap Haus of Vicious

Tami Roman, Redaric Williams

Some familiar faces are returning for Season 2 of BET+'s sudser Haus of Vicious. Tami Roman (Basketball Wives, The Family Business) and Redaric Williams (Zatima, The Young and the Restless) will reprise their starring roles in the second season of the fashion soap, per Deadline.

Across eight episodes, Roman will once again play fashionista Chantel Vivian. She'll be joined by Williams as Kane, Erica Peeples as Jaelyn, Kyler O’Neal as Izzy, Norman Nixon Jr. as Milan, Brely Evans in the role of Avery, Vincent Ward playing Bishop, Lyric Anderson as Tia, John Marshall Jones playing Trevor, and Ella Joyce as Carolyn. We'll see more of designer Chantel's battles with her selfish husband, childhood trauma, personal issues, and addiction come up this season.

EP/showrunner Jill Ramsey told the trade site:

The messaging in Season 2 is incredibly poignant and relevant. Haus of Vicious delves into how childhood trauma conditioning continues to impact our adult lives. Chantel and Kane’s internalized experiences from their upbringing play out in their present lives. In Season 2, we plan to further explore this dichotomy and the collision of past and present.

Roman added:

With Season 2, we aim to bring even more twists, turns, and high-impact storytelling to the lives of the characters that viewers have come to know. We want to creatively showcase the journey from dysfunction to healing, no matter how convoluted the road may be.

Haus of Vicious is a collaboration between Roman Ramsey Productions and BET+. Roman, Herb Kimble, and Ramsey will EP, as will Marvin Neil and Rose Catherine Pinkney for BET+.