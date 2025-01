Ashleigh Brewer Photo by Sean Smith. Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Prods

Welcome back, Ivy Forrester! Ashleigh Brewer is set to reprise the role of the Forrester Creations jewelry designer on The Bold and the Beautiful, per Soap Opera Digest.

No word yet on what brings the Aussie heiress back to SoCal, but Brewer previously played the character from 2014 to 2018.