Matthew Atkinson

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Thomas is in his apartment contemplating his life and he begins to flashback to his recent conversations and interactions with Hope. He thinks back specifically to their times at recent fashion shows and the trip to Rome. He returns to real life and can’t believe Hope turned down his proposal, yet again. He flashes back again to Hope’s most recent refusal of his latest proposal. A knock at his door brings him back to real life. He answers the door and finds Steffy who immediately says he’s there to support him…

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Hope and Steffy do Battle Over Thomas

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!